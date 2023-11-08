Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves based on a true story? Everything to know about the first black U.S. deputy marshall

Lawmen: Bass Reeves introduces viewers to a real-life hero. This exciting show is about Bass Reeves, the lawman who became the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the mighty Mississippi. The show is based on real history and draws from the experiences of the heroic Bass Reeves.

This historical series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, is entertaining, giving a glimpse into the life of this hero. Reeves caught over 3,000 criminals without a scratch. The series promises to be an exciting ride as it delves into the life of this figure, who made countless arrests.

The real-life inspiration behind Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Bass Reeves was born a slave in Arkansas, but he ended up living with Native American communities, picking up their customs and learning how to survive. Even though he couldn't read or write, he had an amazing memory that helped him catch the right person, without fail. The incredible story of this ex-slave turned Wild West hero dishing out justice is set to blow viewers away.

Bass Reeves, in real life, wasn't just some regular deputy U.S. Marshal. He was the first black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. His story, just like the series, tells the tale of an amazing lawman who mostly worked in the Indian Territory.

Getting into Lawmen: Bass Reeves gives a glimpse into the story of a man who made the Indian Territory safer. He was all about enforcing the law and bringing some order to an unruly Wild West, the impact of which can be seen even today.

A stellar cast and an exciting plot of Lawmen: Bass Reeves

David Oyelow plays the lead and channels the spirit of the legendary lawman. Known for his amazing performances in films like Selma and The Butler, Oyelowo's depiction brings Bass Reeves to life in an incredibly authentic way. Moreover, the cast also features Hollywood icon Dennis Quaid as Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn.

Even though Lawmen: Bass Reeves is tied to Yellowstone through executive producer Taylor Sheridan, it's its own unique series. This intense show tells the story of Reeves breaking free from slavery and his quest to become a U.S. Deputy Marshal.

Set in the 1800s, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is all about action, romance, and fighting for what's right. It's not a typical western—it's a tribute to a real-life lawman who made a big impact.

As viewers watch Lawmen, they get to witness how this series truly honors an American hero whose story deserves to be shared. Bass Reeves showed incredible dedication and bravery during a challenging time in U.S. history, and his journey from slavery to becoming a legendary lawman is truly inspiring.

Get ready for an exciting and action-packed narrative that includes a romantic angle on top of Reeves' relentless pursuit of justice. Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiered on November 5, 2023.

It is available for streaming on Paramount+.