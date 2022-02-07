Is Lisa Vanderpump okay? Reality TV star opens up on 4 fractures and bruised back from horse accident

RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump broke her social media silence regarding her accident while riding a horse last month. She had four fractures and had to undergo surgery.

On her Instagram handle, Lisa Vanderpump shared multiple pictures of flowers she received and thanked her well-wishers. She informed her followers about her bruised back and fractures in her leg and that she was doing fine after the surgery.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers; I am doing much better after surgery! 4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!”

Reality TV stars like Heather Dubrow from RHOC and Katie Maloney-Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules left “get well soon” comments on the post.

How did Lisa Vanderpump fall from the horse?

On January 30, the Vanderpump Rules star was riding a horse at Los Angeles’ Los Feliz equestrian facility, The Paddock Riding Club. The horse was reportedly frightened and threw the TV personality off its back.

She fell over the animal’s head and landed on her back, breaking bones in her leg. She then underwent surgery for her fractured bones.

According to reports, the 61-year-old restaurateur was familiar with the horse named HRH Prince Tardon. She bought it seven years ago at the Cavalia Horse Show in Orange County, California, after learning that the horse had retired from the show.

Lisa Vanderpump has quite a few pictures and clips with Tardon on social media. Her love for the four-legged creature was witnessed on her reality show, RHOBH, which she left in 2019 after featuring for nine seasons.

What is the reality TV star’s net worth?

Lisa Vanderpump is not just a reality TV personality but also an actress. She started her career as a child artist, and over the years, she has appeared in multiple projects like Killer’s Moon, Baywatch Nights, and Silk Stalkings.

The celebrity then rose to fame with Bravo’s RHOBH (2010), followed by her own show Vanderpump Rules in 2013. That same year she participated in a dance reality show, Dancing with the Stars.

Apart from the entertainment world, she and her husband Ken Todd own over 30 bars and restaurants, along with a clothing line, skincare venture, luxury properties, and her own line of emojis called Vandermojis.

The businesswoman, author, restaurateur, and television personality has made a significant fortune over the years. Her estimated net worth is $90 million, a combined value with her husband.

