Is Love Is Blind’s Jess Vestal dating anyone? Details explored

During Love is Blind season 6, viewers witnessed multiple love triangles, one of which was between Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, and Jessica Vestal. The 29-year-old executive assistant, Jess, was hopeful that Jimmy would be her soon-to-be fiance and a stepfather to her 10-year-old daughter, Autumn.

However, Jimmy broke up with Jess in the pods and decided to propose to Chelsea. Even though Jess' time on the show was short-lived, she appeared in episode 10 and confronted Jimmy.

Since then, Jess Vestal has openly talked about her Love Is Blind experience on her official Instagram account. She also appeared on the February 29, 2024, episode of The Viall Files podcast, where she hinted that she is dating somebody, but did not reveal a name.

According to her 'About' section in a recent Tudum article published by Netflix, Jessica Vestal was willing to show her vulnerable side, which she doesn't usually do. Her personality is described as "really funny and goofy." Initially, she described her potential partner as someone with a good sense of humor.

“Above almost anything else for me is a good sense of humor. One thing about me is I'm going to laugh, and so that means he’s going to be laughing all the time — whether it be with me or at me."

Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Jess Vestal hinted at dating another fellow cast member

In the podcast episode, Jessica Vestal shared that she is "still trying to sort things out right now." The season 6 contestant teased a potential romance, making it clear it was not Jimmy Presnell. Jess revealed what her type is:

"I have a super specific type, actually, like, extremely tall—at least 6'2 because most of my exes are 6'4 [or] 6'5. Beard, always a beard, [and] I'd prefer tattoos—like a sleeve—but if they don't have that, I might be OK with tall, dark, and handsome."

She decided not to disclose any details but did mention that despite being heartbroken, she has "learned to hold my cards closer to my chest." Jess also stated she won't be silent about her new partner forever and plans on making a public announcement to confirm their relationship. She said:

"Believe me, the world will be sick of me when I'm dating someone. It's going to be so in everyone's face. I'm going to be so public and so proud of it, you will know."

Previously, the Love is Blind star had sparked rumors with Too Hot to Handle cast member Harry Jowsey after @realityashley posted a picture of them on February 22, 2024. However, neither Jessica nor Harry have addressed these rumors yet.

To stay updated with Jess Vestal's love life, follow her official Instagram account, where she has a following of 596k. The upcoming Love is Blind reunion is set to release on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. It is expected that the show hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will ask burning questions.

There is a chance that Jess might reveal her potential love interest during the reunion episode. Fans can also follow the official Love is Blind Instagram account to stay updated with teasers, trailers, and sneak peeks into the final reunion.

Love is Blind season 6 is set to air the reunion episode on March 13 on Netflix.