Love is Blind: What is happening with Jessica and Jimmy? Details explored 

Love Is Blind Season 6 has reached 11 episodes, and fans have been taken on a rollercoaster ride. There have been separations, accusations and heartwarming romances.

However, one of the main talking points of this season has been the participants' past connections with those they left behind in the pods. That was the case for Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell.

The pair got engaged after getting close during their time together in the pods before meeting face-to-face for the first time. It's fair to say that the aftermath of their first physical encounter has been chaotic.

Jimmy and Chelsea have been embroiled in constant arguments, with the latter taking issue with him enjoying nights out. She also brought to light the fact that he had slept with one of his friends whom she had met.

That wasn't Chelsea's main issue though as her insecurities about their relationship revolved around one woman, Jessica Vestal. Jimmy and Jess hit it off in the pods, and she opened up to the software salesman about having a daughter. That took her a lot of courage, and she wrote him a letter explaining her feelings towards him.

Nevertheless, that wasn't enough for Jess to turn his head, as Jimmy's heart was set on 'Megan Fox lookalike' flight attendant Chelsea. But that wouldn't be the last Love Is Blind fans would get to see Jess.

The executive assistant returned during Episode 8. She told Laura Dadisman that Jimmy had sent her a friend request before removing it, but she didn't appear to be writing off reconciling.

Love Is Blind's Jessica and Jimmy's intriguing first meeting

Jess and Jimmy finally met in person for the first time during Love Is Blind Season 6 Episode 10. The group enjoyed a day out at a lake for a BBQ, and there was plenty of meat for the pair to get off the bones.

Their first encounter was an awkward one as Jess went to shake Jimmy's hand but pulled her in for an 'uncomfy' looking half-hearted cuddle. This was the first time he had seen her in person. That, of course, came after she hd told him in the pods that he would choke on his EpiPen once he gets the opportunity to do so.

Jimmy admitted that it was a difficult situation, in a confessional interview during Love Is Blind Season 6 Episode 10:

“Seeing Jess and hearing her again, it’s tough. She left me with a lot of emotions. Jess is very good looking. I’m attracted to her."

Jimmy was given the time to put his constant arguments with Chelsea to one side and sit down with Jess. But he opted to air his grievances with his fiancee to his former pod connection:

"We had our biggest fight... It’s been a rollercoaster."

Jess, being the ever girls girl that she has come to be on the Love Is Blind Season 6, responded:

"I want you to be good to her. Not me being the one to give you advice. Don’t look at this as advice coming from an ex. Look at this as advice coming from one of her good friends.”

Jimmy used the opportunity to reflect on his and Jess' connection in the pod:

"Are you an ex? I don’t know. I get nervous around you. I’ve never remotely dated anyone who’s like you personality-wise.

"I felt really pressured with you. You were basically saying, ‘I’m right here. I’m telling you how I feel. What else do you need to make you get on one knee?'"

Jess wasn't having that, though, as she alluded to Jimmy's long-winded silence when reading her letter:

“No, that’s not what I said. I didn’t say, ‘What else do you need to get down on a knee?’ You read my letter out loud, and, then, you were dead silent, and when you were silent, that was so loud."

She added:

"You read it and I was like, ‘This is how I feel about you and all of my commitments to you. You are it for me. You are my person.’ And you were dead silent. How would anybody react to that?”

Fans haven't seen Jess' reaction to Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship, but she gave an insight into how she has felt:

"That night you told Chelsea that you loved her. I lost it. Oh my God, I cried more that night than I probably cried my whole life."

Chelsea's old flame Trevor also returns to place further doubts on her engagement with Jimmy

Jimmy isn't the only one caught in two minds during Episode 10 of Love Is Blind Season 6. Chelsea's other pod connection Trevor Sova also joins the group for their day out at the lake.

Trevor sits down with Chelsea and asks a bunch of questions, including whether she'd have picked him if he had proposed before Jimmy. She said that she had her heart set on Jimmy but also opened up about the constant arguments they have been having.

Jessica appears to be filming another Reality TV show

If there's one thing Reality TV fans are good at it's sleuthing. Love Is Blind viewers have been eagerly trying to work out which couples do tie the knot and get married.

Jess' love life has been speculated throughout her time on Love Is Blind, as she has become a fan-favorite while not even becoming engaged. Her takedown of Jimmy during their time in the pods was an iconic moment in the show's history.

However, Jess may be taking her Reality TV career a step further, as it appears she's set to appear in season 2 of Netflix's Perfect Match. TikToker @storytimewithrikkii got a shot of the mom of one filming the show with Too Hot To Handle bad boy Harry Jowsey.

That has sparked rumors that Jess and Harry may potentially be dating, which would only pour cold water on any chances that she and Jimmy could be getting together in upcoming Love Is Blind episodes.

How do things stand between Jess and Jimmy?

For the most part, Jess and Jimmy appeared open to being friends during their day out in Love Is Blind Season 6 Episode 10. Their conversation ended on a positive note, but you get the sense that there are still romantic feelings there.

Jess and Jimmy follow each other on Instagram, and that's the case for the latter and Chelsea. He has also liked several of the flight attendant's posts, which suggest that they're either headed for the altar or are at least on good terms.

