Love is Blind: Jessica Vestal's dating rumors explored 

Love Is Blind season 6 has seen several love stories blossom in the pods. However, not all of these relationships emanating from the latest season of Netflix's Love is Blind season 6 haven't been able to stand the test of time. One such example is that of Jessica Vestal.

Love is Blind season 6 star Jessica Vestal had set her eyes on Jimmy Presnell, hoping that he would be her future husband and a potential step-father to her daughter. However, things didn't turn out as she had expected after Jimmy broke up with her and went on to become engaged to Chelsea Blackwell.

Nevertheless, Jessica might not have been single for long. According to an Instagram post from February 22, 2024 by the popular profile @realityashley, Jessica was photographed while swimming with Harry Jowsey. Harry is a familiar face on dating shows and has starred in Too Hot To Handle. In the photo, Jessica appears to be holding onto Harry as he picks up her legs.

This led several fans to speculate about a possible relationship between the two stars. However, neither Harry nor Jessica have confirmed the rumors and there is no official comment about the same.

A look into Love is Blind star Jessica Vestal's life

Love is Blind season 6 star Jessica Vestal turned 30 on December 22, 2023, but she was 29 years old when she filmed the latest season of the Netflix show. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is a single mother to daughter Autumn, who regularly appears on her social media.

Jessica revealed on the reality show that she has been working as an executive assistant and her professional career has not changed significantly. Jessica continues to work as the CEO's executive assistant at GCG Wealth Management, as mentioned in her bio on the company's official website. She has, however, apparently emerged as a promising influencer and social volunteer.

According to The Cinemaholic, Jessica also volunteers at Levine Children's Hospital, the National Foster Parent Association, and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. As of February 2024, the thirty-year-old reality TV star has 396K social media followers on Instagram, where she is quite active.

Jessica stated in her Love is Blind season 6 bio that she is incredibly proud to be Autumn's mother. She also updates her TikTok fans on a regular basis with her whereabouts. Jessica's daughter Autumn will turn 11 in March 2024. The reality TV star's pregnancy was discovered during her final year of high school, according to the program.

Jessica Vestal's journey on Love is Blind season 6

In the pods, Jessica discovered that she got along well with Jimmy Presnell, who was examining his relationship with Chelsea Blackwell. In a particular episode, Jessica revealed to Jimmy that she is a single mother and that her daughter plays a significant role in her life.

She also disclosed that she is seeking a spouse who is open to taking on the role of step-father to her child. After initially being shocked by the news, Jimmy subsequently admitted that he was amenable to adopting a father role, which caused Jessica to fall in love with him. Jimmy ultimately made the decision to go with Chelsea over Jessica, though.

With tears in her eyes, Jessica, who was full of optimism about their future together, called Jimmy out for misleading her. Jessica returned to Love is Blind after all of the engaged couples returned from their trip, despite the fact that she was unable to find a spouse.

Love is Blind season 6 will air new episodes on Thursday, February 28, 2024 on Netflix.