Is the Luke Bryan concert cancelled? Country singer issues update following health issues

47-year-old country singer, songwriter, and TV personality Luke Bryan was scheduled to perform in Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Boise, Idaho, on August 5, 2023. However, the show has been cancelled. The reason behind this is straightforward. Bryan has been suffering from an illness and needs time to make a full recovery.

Bryan also released a statement on Twitter regarding the show's cancellation. He even made sure that people who bought tickets would be updated on further steps. The statement said,

"Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center. Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better."

It further stated,

"There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you. More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke."

Luke Bryan's career, discography, and more

Since the August 5, 2023, Luke Bryan show has been cancelled, independent baseball team Boise Hawks announced that the venue was hosting a night dedicated to the popular country singer/songwriter.

Boise Hawks's post on Facebook said,

"Dear Boise fans - we heard that the Luke Bryan concert tonight at the Ford Idaho Center was canceled. We are here to help. Keep your schedules clear and come out to the Hawks game tonight for Luke Bryan Night at Memorial Stadium."

It continued,

"Show your concert ticket to the Memorial Stadium Box Office and you will receive a $5 GA ticket or $10 Reserved Seat - OR- show your ID if your name is Luke or Bryan and you will also receive those discounted tickets to tonight's game! We will be playing his music all game long."

Born on July 17, 1976, to LeClaire and Tommy Bryan, Bryan began performing in bars and pubs at a very young age. It is here where he would meet his future wife, Caroline. Together, the couple has two sons.

So far in his career, he has released seven albums. They are the following,

I'll Stay Me

Doin' My Thing

Tailgates & Tanlines

Crash My Party

Kill the Lights

What Makes You Country

Born Here Live Here Die Here

Luke Bryan's songs are often co-written by country music singer/songwriter Jeff Stevens. He has been awarded "Entertainer of the Year" five times and has sold over 75 million records worldwide. He currently resides in Knoxville with his family.

Which show is Luke Bryan best known for?

Bryan has been a judge on American Idol since the year 2018. It is an American singing competition that currently airs on ABC. From 2002 to 2016, it aired on Fox.

The official synopsis of American Idol reads,

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC."

It further states,

"Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series. "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 program in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. time slot last season among Adults 18-49."

American Idol is the brainchild of Simon Fuller. It premiered on June 11, 2002, on Fox.