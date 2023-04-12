Is Mahogany Roca still dating Ben Rathbun? 23-year-old old 90 Day Fiancé star was “almost killed” by an overdose

90 Day Fiancé star Mahogany Roca shocked her fans on Instagram by revealing that she almost died of a drug overdose last month. Roca was last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, which aired in 2022. During the season, she lied about her age, face, and many other details, but her partner of three months, Ben Rathbun, still decided to be in a relationship with her.

They are currently dating, and Mahogany even hinted at their engagement in her January 2023 Instagram post, when Ben can be seen wearing a platinum ring. On April 10, Mahogany Roca posted a couple of selfies, saying that her partner Ben saved her life.

Ben Rathbun saved Mahogany Roca’s life

In her post, Roca said that she became a different person after the show and let her “demons” get in the way of her dreams. She took some pills and suffered an overdose. Mahogany said:

"I suffered an overdose that almost killed me. I started taking some pills to rest until work, love, more friendships completely stole my time."

Using the pills, Roca attempted to "sleep happily," but this resulted in an overdose, rendering her unconscious. Although she couldn't recall many specifics, she did desire to "live" at the time. Ben was screaming at her while they were on the phone.

"Mahogany! Wake up! Are you breathing?"

This helped her get up, and she was finally able to get well. As a healthy person, Roca did not think that the pills would give her such a "bad move" and said:

"Anyway, someone in the sense that when almost lost his life, now is grateful to that? Why not thank that this Easter."

Roca’s partner Ben Rathbun was also arrested in 2020 after testing positive for the drug flubromazolam, which he blamed on a homeless couple staying at the Red Roof Inn. He received 18 months of probation in January 2021 for the crime and had to spend a night in jail for missing a court date.

Mahogany Roca and Ben Rathbun post updates about their relationship on their joint YouTube channel

Ben is an ex-pastor who fell in love with the young Peruvian native after talking to her on social media. At the time, Roca was scared for her safety, so she lied about some things and hid her real identity. Many of her photos were also photoshopped.

23-year-old Mahogany Roca and 52-year-old Ben Rathbun dated for three months on social media, but the former did not video call Ben. This made him suspect that Roca was catfishing him by pretending to be someone from Peru. Roca did not meet him at the airport for the 90 Day Fiancé show but was able to see him in person during their second meeting.

Mahogany was concerned about Ben’s failed marriages and four children, the oldest of whom is the same age as Roca. They separated by the finale but shocked other members at the reunion by announcing that they were back together. They also share updates on their distant relationship on a joint YouTube channel.

They have not disclosed if Mahogany Roca will move to the US in the future or if Ben will settle down in Peru for his partner. The pair have also not shared if they plan on returning to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise shows.

