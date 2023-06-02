Is Manifest ending with season 4 part 2? Details explored

Manifest, the highly absorbing and fan-favorite supernatural drama series, has made its return with its much-awaited part 2 of season 4 on Friday, June 2, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Fans are thrilled to see the second part of the fourth season unfold, as they have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive since the first part was released back on November 4, 2022.

However, the arrival of part 2 of Manifest season 4 is quite bittersweet for the show's followers, as the fourth season is also going to be the final season of the Netflix series. Thus, the show is officially ending with season 4 part 2.

After the supernatural series was cancelled by NBC after running for three seasons, the popular streaming platform Netflix saved it on August 8, 2021. It was the result of fans' #SaveManifest campaign that grabbed the streamer's attention. After taking Manifest on board, Netflix declared that season 4 would be the final season of the series.

Learn more details about Manifest season 4 part 2, as it streams on Netflix

The series, revolving around the crew and passengers of a commercial flight who reappear out of the blue after being thought dead for more than five years, has been created by Jeff Rake. Rake has also served as the writer of the second part of the fourth and final season, along with Simran Baidwan, Darika Fuhrmann, Margaret Easley, Sumerah Srivastav, Matt K. Turner, and MW Cartozian Wilson, among others.

Romeo Tirone, SJ Main Muñoz, Stacy Muhammad, Claire Fowler, Bosede Williams, and Melissa Roxburgh have acted as directors of the ten episodes in part 2. A brief description of season 4's second part, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

''The end is calling. As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits.''

The second part has a lot of highly arresting series of events in store, including Drea giving birth to a baby girl, the reappearance of Flight 828, the flight's return to the day it first disappeared, the resurrection of all lost passengers, and more. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers who have not binge-watched it yet are in for a thrilling and emotionally driven journey.

The cast list for the second part of Manifest season 4 explored

The cast members for part 2 of the show's final season include:

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela "Mick" Stone

Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Mugga as Bethany Collins

Frank Deal as Bill Daly

Julienne Hanzelka Kim as Kelly Taylor

Geraldine Leer as Karen Stone

Malachy Cleary as Steve Stone

Manifest @ManifestNFLX Look at how beautiful she is. The final episodes of Manifest are now streaming on Netflix. Look at how beautiful she is. The final episodes of Manifest are now streaming on Netflix. https://t.co/OhOJeSmfZd

The supernatural thriller series first debuted on September 24, 2018. The official synopsis for the series, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years -- and after mourning their loss, their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope and moved on.''

The synopsis further states:

"Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.''

Don't forget to watch part 2 of Manifest season 4, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes