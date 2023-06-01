8 epic TV series releasing in June 2023

Summer 2023 has been great for TV shows so far, and June is all set to continue the excitement. May brought a number of amazing series to viewers, which included Silo, Fubar, and Queen Charlotte, among several others. The content in June, however, promises to get even better, given that it is the busiest month of the year.

From thrilling adventures to heartwarming dramas, this month's lineup offers a diverse range of storytelling that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Multiple new shows and fresh installments of fan-favorite series are slated to arrive across different media for fans to binge throughout June.

All amazing TV series arriving in June 2023

1) Manifest (season 4 – part 2)

Just as Netflix revived Lucifer and Cobra Kai and turned them into the greatest success stories, Manifest was also picked in a similar fashion. The first three seasons of this acquired show were quick hits, given that they revolve around a thrilling drama featuring time travel.

In Manifest, a plane takes off in the year 2013, and after a mysterious midair turbulence, it jumps time and lands in 2018. The series then explores the lives of its 191 passengers and how their lives change completely following that. After three seasons of trying to solve the mystery behind this time travel event, Manifest season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix in November 2022.

It followed the lives of Michaela and Ben Stone, among other passengers, but left fans on a major cliffhanger with its conclusion. Now, Part 2 will act as the final season of the show, as it will resolve the mystery of what really happened on that plane. The second part of Manifest season 4, which consists of 10 episodes, will arrive on June 2.

2) Based on a True Story

Jason Bateman, the man behind the hit Netflix series Ozark, is presenting viewers with the comedy thriller series, Based on a True Story. It stars The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco as Ava, a realtor, Chris Messina as Nathan, a former tennis star, and Tom Bateman as Matt, a plumber.

Ava, a thriller enthusiast, gets easily excited by crime thriller shows. When a young woman is killed nearby and a serial killer is on the loose, she uses the skills that she developed from watching crime-filled shows to solve the murder mystery. This eight-episode long dark comedy hits Peacock on June 8.

3) The Crowded Room

Before Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in the MCU, he is expanding his acting range with a psychological thriller set in 1979. It is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, written by Daniel Keyes.

Besides Holland, the show also sees the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum star in it. Holland plays Danny, a young man who gets arrested for a crime, while Seyfried’s Rya is an investigator tasked to solve the mystery behind it.

The Crowded Room will be 10 episodes long, and the first episode hits Apple TV+ on June 9.

4) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will continue the theme from season 1 as Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike will lead the exploration of unique planets, in a world that is set a decade prior to Star Trek: The Original Series. The show has already been renewed for season three.

Pike’s whole crew is expected to be back aboard his starship USS Enterprise. Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romjin as Number One will also return for the same.

The first episode of this 10-episode long series arrives on June 15, only on Paramount+.

5) The Walking Dead: The Dead City

The Walking Dead ended in 2022 with season 11, but now, fans of this long series will get to re-enter the world of the undead through a spinoff. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will return as fan-favorite characters Negan and Maggie, respectively. Being the leads, they’re set to kickstart an entirely new journey.

This time around, Maggie will have no choice but to take the help of her sworn enemy Negan as he’d help her rescue her kidnapped son, Hershel, from a Zombie-filled city. The Walking Dead: The Dead City will run for six episodes and hit AMC+ on June 18.

6) Secret Invasion

To begin Marvel Phase 5 on the Disney+ front, Nick Fury is returning to Earth in Secret Invasion, where he will reunite with Talos and Maria Hill to uncover an invasion by the evil Skrulls that have infiltrated the planet on several fronts.

Joining them would be Rhodey, and newcomers like Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falswroth, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravic, and Emilia Clarke as G'iah, the daughter of Talos, whom we last saw as a baby Skrull in Captain Marvel.

In the present day, G’iah is seen having lost her faith in Nick Fury and her father. Taking matters into her hands, she’ll be fighting her own battle with her unique fire powers. Rumors suggest that we will also see another returning superhero, Quake from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Secret Invasion is six episodes long and begins streaming on Disney+ on June 19.

7) The Witcher (season 3 – volume 1)

While Henry Cavill’s second season of The Witcher met with mixed reviews, hopes are still high with the third season as this will be the last time we’d see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. After that, Liam Hemsworth will take the sword and mantle of Geralt from season 4 onwards.

In season 3, however, viewers will see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer become a family. Since Ciri’s powers only get stronger and threaten to go out of control, Geralt and Yennefer will act as unique parental figures and protect her from a group of hunters riding demonic horses, known as the Wild Hunt.

Part 1 of The Witcher season 3 will hit Netflix on June 29, and part 2 will follow a month later on July 27.

8) Jack Ryan season 4

Fans have been following the life of John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan for three seasons now as a CIA analyst-turned-field-operative. However, things got more interesting in the third season when the US government turned on Jack Ryan, compelling him to work with an old Russian spymaster named Luca in order to prevent his country from going to war against Russia.

He also managed to prevent the small town of Nymburk in Czech Republic from being destroyed by a nuclear device. Now, in the fourth and final season, Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan one last time to face his biggest challenge yet. He will be accompanied by his associates, Mike and James Greer, on a mysterious final mission.

Jack Ryan season 4, featuring six episodes will hit Amazon Prime Video on June 30.

As is evident, almost every streaming service and Network including Netflix, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and AMC+ will be launching exciting new shows throughout June 2023. Be sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming season premieres!

