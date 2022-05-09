Is Mario Batali still married? All about his wife Susi Cahn as celebrity chef's misconduct trial begins

On May 9, celebrity chef Mario Batali declined the right to a jury in his s*xual misconduct trial, which opened on Monday in Boston. This means that the final decision regarding Batali’s fate following the trial now rests on Boston Municipal Court Judge James Stanton.

The lawsuit originates from an alleged 2017 incident in which the plaintiff claims to have been groped and kissed by Batali without her consent. As per legal documents, the woman photographed herself at the chef’s downtown Boston restaurant when she was approached by Batali, who asked her to click pictures with him.

Meanwhile, Associated Press reported that Batali’s lawyer Anthony Fuller denied the allegations on behalf of his client and accused the woman of making false allegations against the chef. As per past reports, four women have accused Batali of such misconduct. However, amid all the accusations, the chef’s wife seems to have avoided making any public statements.

What is known about Mario Batali’s wife, Susi Cahn?

Batali reportedly married his wife Susan “Susi” Cahn in 1994 on a beach in the Caribbean. The couple reportedly have two sons, Benno (26) and Leo (23), who were also inspired by their father to pursue culinary interests. Notably, the two even launched a cookbook together.

Susi Cahn comes from a well-established family as her parents, Michael and Lilian Cahn, were businesspeople, designers and co-founders of the renowned handbag firm Coach Leatherware Company. The venture was later known as Coach Inc., before shifting to Tapestry, Inc. After the luxury fashion brand was founded in 1961, it was sold in 1985 for $30 million at the time.

Since Batali’s wife, Susi Cahn, has two other siblings, the businesswoman is expected to have inherited a considerable amount of fortune generated from her parent’s legacy in the fashion world. Her family also owned the Coach Farm in the plains of New York, which produced goat cheese. The farm was also sold in 2006.

Currently, Susi Cahn (around 67) is also associated with her husband’s non-profit humanitarian Mario Batali Foundation, which primarily serves as a food bank and a charity focused on children’s education and nourishment.

Exploring Mario Batali and Susi Cahn’s relationship

The couple have reportedly been married for over 27 years and have successfully avoided public attention for decades. Most of the information regarding the two’s marital life originates from their interview with The New York Times in 2002.

In the interview, Mario Batali (61) revealed that he had met his wife, Susi Cahn, at a food event. Meanwhile, Cahn also disclosed that she is not keen to cook and left it to her chef husband.

Susan Cahn is yet to publicly address the allegations against her husband and the s*xual-misconduct trial stemming from them. If the chef is proven guilty, Batali could face up to two and a half years of imprisonment along with the penalty owed to the plaintiff.

