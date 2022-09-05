Is McDonald’s open on Labor Day? Restaurants open on September 5 revealed

Labor Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, September 5, 2022, is a national holiday for all United States citizens.

Because many restaurants and fast food chains are closed on Labor Day, hamburger fans are wondering if they will be able to visit their favorite McDonald's this year.

They can relax because most McDonald's outlets will be open on Monday. Furthermore, here is a list of all the other restaurants that will be open on Monday, September 20, 2022.

Most outlets of McDonald’s to remain open on Labor Day

Everyone’s go-to fast food giant, McDonald’s is to remain open on Labor Day, but with a small catch. The store's hours vary depending on location; therefore, guests planning to grab a happy meal and other items from the restaurant should double-check the hours beforehand.

According to the FAQ section of the chain's website, franchise owners can set their own hours for opening and closing the restaurant. The notice also reads:

“Most McDonald’s restaurants open at 5:00 am, but it may vary depending upon your location. McDonald’s is a franchise business, so the owners are entirely independent of the opening and closing times.”

As many people choose to bike or ride down the countryside, and start their Labor Day with a drive-through order, many McDonald's locations are expected to be crowded at breakfast times.

At the same time, it's not just this restaurant chain brand that will stay open on Labor Day. In fact, many chains across the country have decided to keep up their shutters and welcome the guests as usual.

What other restaurants are open on Labor Day?

Beside McDonald’s, people are also wondering if they can get a hold of their daily cup of coffee from Starbucks, or their favorite pizza for dinner from Domino’s. Depending on where you live, most of these outlets will remain open. However, you should always double-check these locations ahead of time because some may open late, close early, or not open at all.

On the other hand, delivery services like Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash might also be available, subject to your location. The popular Starbucks coffee chain will remain open, but hours and closures may vary depending on location. Readers are advised to check the Starbucks app before going to the store or calling in an order.

Chick-fil-A, another popular restaurant in the United States, will be open on Monday, but its hours will be reduced.

All of the Chick-fil-A restaurants in the country will only be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. At the same time, checking the restaurant’s app for more details is recommended as the timings might differ in some parts of the country.

Other renowned restaurants that will remain open on this holiday are:

Applebee's

Burger King

Carl's Jr.

Chili's

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E. Cheese

Domino's Pizza

Dunkin'

Hardee's

IHOP

KFC

Krispy Kreme

Olive Garden

Papa John's Pizza

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Taco Bell

Wendy's

However, customers are advised to check the timing and delivery options that the particular outlet is offering beforehand.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal