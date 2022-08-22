“Blasphemy! In N Out would never do this!”: McDonald’s to add Chicken Big Mac to their menu, leaves netizens displeased

Popular fast food chain, McDonald’s recently announced the latest addition of Chicken Big Mac to their menu. The latest add-on will be for a very limited time and only at select Miami restaurants later this month.

With the new inclusion, the fast food giant will switch out the two beef patties for the chicken patty and netizens seem to be extremely unhappy with the decision. Several people took to Twitter to vent their frustration and one of them said that the change was a "Blasphemy! In N Out would never do this!”

Roland @owlneverforgetu @KTLA Blasphemy! In N Out would never do this! @KTLA Blasphemy! In N Out would never do this!

McDonald’s newest addition of Chicken Big Mac leaves netizens disappointed

McDonald’s is testing their Big Mac, having swapped the beef out for two fried chicken patties. Although the launch is only for specific parts of the country and for a short while, netizens are unhappy with the decision made by the fast food giant.

As users took to Twitter to express their anger, one took the sarcastic route and said that the company should come up with a vegetarian version of the burger too.

Meanwhile, others questioned the decision and wondered whether inflation was the reason behind the swap.

Timestumped 😼😼😼 | Char 🦆🐤🍀☘ @Timestumped



They already have chicken sandwiches on the menu. They don't need to remove the beef ones. 🤦🏼‍♀️ @KTLA What? Inflation is so high, McDonald's can't afford beef?They already have chicken sandwiches on the menu. They don't need to remove the beef ones. 🤦🏼‍♀️ @KTLA What? Inflation is so high, McDonald's can't afford beef?They already have chicken sandwiches on the menu. They don't need to remove the beef ones. 🤦🏼‍♀️

All in all, netizens were incredibly unhappy with and rather displeased with McDonald's decision to launch the Chicken Big Mac.

PsychoFriendly @RoniRuBoo @KTLA @BucamanGCW If there’s 1 thing in the world I want untouched it’s this. 🤣 @KTLA @BucamanGCW If there’s 1 thing in the world I want untouched it’s this. 🤣

eleven @Likeayungnikka @KTLA I will be trying this so you don't have to @KTLA I will be trying this so you don't have to

Susan @imsummersuzy @KTLA That’s a double Mc chicken sandwich ain’t no Big Mac. No wouldn’t try! @KTLA That’s a double Mc chicken sandwich ain’t no Big Mac. No wouldn’t try!

Adlih @Adlihgr @KTLA NOPE. Their chicken does not taste good @KTLA NOPE. Their chicken does not taste good

TheseMfsAint🛑nME🫡🔮 @NewJacqCity0 Y’all eating the chicken big mac or naw? Y’all eating the chicken big mac or naw? https://t.co/AHMZUiTTqB

However, there were people on the internet who pointed out that the Chicken Big Mac was being served in other countries like India, by other names.

One user pointed it out and said that McDonald's had served up "billions" of those in India under the name "Maharaja Mac."

Ryan Richee @Reverend316 , this is what the Big Mac will actually be. It’s called the Maharajah Mac. @KTLA If you find yourself in India, this is what the Big Mac will actually be. It’s called the Maharajah Mac. @KTLA If you find yourself in India 🇮🇳, this is what the Big Mac will actually be. It’s called the Maharajah Mac. https://t.co/lx62rD3Lz5

McDonald's to test chicken Big Mac in the US after gaining popularity in the UK

There's no denying that the Big Mac is one of the giant's signature items and the chain is now putting a twist on it. The new twist was appreciated in the UK immensely and went on to be completely sold out in less than two weeks. So now, the burger chain wants to try their luck with fried chicken patties in the US as well.

Chicken big mac makes its way to America: Netizens shower mixed reviews. (Image via McDonald's)

As they shared details about the new launch, McDonald’s said in a statement:

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love. Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."

McDonald’s, one of the world's largest food chains, will launch the Chicken Big Mac at select McDonald’s outlets in the Miami area. Based on the response the burger gets in that area, McDonald’s would then take a call on whether or not to launch it in the rest of the cities.

A spokesperson for McDonald's, however, also revealed that not everything they test makes it to their US menu.

McDonald's UK @McDonaldsUK Yep. That's right. Chicken Big Mac - back this Wednesday, whilst stocks last Yep. That's right. Chicken Big Mac - back this Wednesday, whilst stocks last 👀 https://t.co/jadGW6Rwyx

The new chicken burger from McDonald’s will be made with two chicken patties and will come with pickles, shredded lettuce and some American cheese.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

Edited by Madhur Dave