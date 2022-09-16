Is Michael Pitt related to Brad Pitt? All about the Boardwalk Empire star amid recent public outburst and hospitalisation

Actor Michael Pitt, 41, was recently taken into police custody and was admitted to a hospital after a public outburst. The incident happened on the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn on September 16.

According to TMZ, videos obtained from the scene suggest that Pitt was strapped to a gurney and presumably taken inside an ambulance. The actor looked dazed as he stared up at the sky and lay on a stretcher.

While Michael Pitt has been in Hollywood for several decades now, there has been speculation for quite some time of him being related to actor Brad Pitt. According to the outlet The News, the two actors are not related to each other and only share the same last name.

The website, Tuko, has reported that while Michael Pitt comes from the suburban township of West Orange, New Jersey, Brad Pitt and his family hail from Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Exploring Michael Pitt's sudden outburst in NYC

TMZ reported that the actor had a sudden outburst in NYC, which is why someone called 911 to report him throwing objects at people. He was possibly on the rooftop of a building the entire time.

While Pitt was apprehended for the incident, he was not charged with a crime. He was later deemed emotionally disturbed and admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

For those unversed, Pitt was arrested another time in July for petty theft and assault. He reportedly snatched the phone out of a man's hand and punched the person in the head. The victim allegedly suffered minor injuries.

During the most recent incident, Pitt allegedly also had no shoes on as he confusingly looked around while being strapped down on a stretcher.

TMZ also reports that the law in New York states that a person who is placed on an involuntary psych hold can only be kept till 72 hours. The hospital that admitted the person has to petition to a judge to keep the patient further. If granted, the hospital can keep the patient for a maximum of 60 days.

Michael Pitt's appearances, movies, and television shows

Happy Heath Day 🔪 @TallGuyTalks I really hope Michael Pitt gets the help he needs. He's always been an actor that I really dug, even back in his Dawson's Creek days. I really hope Michael Pitt gets the help he needs. He's always been an actor that I really dug, even back in his Dawson's Creek days. https://t.co/nYzNRNyFr9

Michael Pitt started his career in 1999 with a recurring role as Henry Parker in Dawson's Creek. After leaving the show in 2000, Pitt characterized trans rock star Hedwig in the 2001 cult classic movie Hedwig And The Angry Inch.

He starred in Martin Scorsese and Mark Wahlberg's Boardwalk Empire as Jimmy Darmody, which became an instant hit.

In 2021, he worked in Apple TV+ miniseries Lisey's Story where he starred as Andrew Landon.

Some of his other renowned movies include Finding Forrester (2000), Bully (2001), Murder By Numbers (2002), The Dreamers (2003), The Village (2004), Last Days (2005), Delirious (2006), Funny Games (2007), I Origins (2014), Criminal Activities (2015), Macadam Stories (2015), Criminal (2016), Ghost In The Shell (2017), Detective Chinatown 2 (2018), and Run With The Hunted (2019).

Deadline reported that Pitt has also worked with Sean Penn on a project called Black Flies, whose shooting took place in May this year. The project is yet to be publicly announced.

Michael Pitt's current situation has not been reported. It has not been mentioned whether he would be kept for 72 hours under psych hold or more.

