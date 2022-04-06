Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with their city rivals, the New York Knicks, at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Apr. 6. The Nets have won all their three meetings this season.

The Nets are coming off a stunning 118-105 win over the Houston Rockets. Kyrie Irving scored 42 points on 54.2 % shooting and also drained eight three-pointers. Kevin Durant chipped in with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Knicks, meanwhile, had a 118-88 blowout win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. RJ Barrett scored 27 points, while Obi Toppin contributed 20 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes. Mo Wagner was the only Magic player that got going with 18 points. However, that was not enough as the Knicks went on a rampage in the second half to get a brilliant win.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, Apr. 6, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, Apr. 7, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets

The Nets (41-38) have not had the best of seasons, considering the star power the team has. They are currently eighth in the East. With three games left to play, the Nets will hope to hold their position or make a push to seventh place to boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The team is riding on the form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as both are performing exceptionally well individually. However, if they are to make it to the playoffs, the Nets will also have to start playing good defense.

The game against the Knicks is a must-win one for the Nets, as a setback would give the Hawks an advantage in the final standings. The Nets will look to carry forward their momentum from the win against the Rockets and put up a good show at he Madison Square Garden.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving; G - Patty Mills; F - Kevin Durant; F - Bruce Brown; C - Andre Drummond.

New York Knicks Preview

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks

The Knicks (35-44) came into the 2021-22 season with a lot of hope as they had a playoff run last campaign. However, things haven't gone as planned, and they have fallen out of playoff reckoning

RJ Barrett has been their main player for most of the season. The youngster has not only elevated his defensive game but has also improved his scoring. He has become an efficient three-point shooter, and his exploits this season should give him a boost to earn a big rookie extension.

Against the Nets, the Knicks will only be playing for pride. Having lost all their games to the Nets this season, the Knicks will look to grab a win and spoil the part for their city rivals.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks; G - Evan Fournier; F - RJ Barrett; F - Obi Toppin; C - Mitchell Robinson.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 41-38 -335 Over 232 [-110] -7.5 [-110] New York Knicks 35-44 +260 Under 232 [-110] +7.5 [-110]

The Nets are being favored in this game due to the brilliant form their superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are in. Both have racked up big performances that have ensured stunning wins for the Nets.

Although their defense has been a bit problematic, the Nets should not have any problem getting the better of their city rivals, who have struggled for consistency this season.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has averaged 33.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 6.6 APG in his last five appearances. The Nets have won six of their last 10 games on the road. The Nets have gone over the total in only one of their last five games.

New York Knicks

The Knicks have won only three of their last 10 games at home. RJ Barrett has scored 20 points or more, seven times in his last 10 games. The Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last 10 games.

Nets vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Nets vs Knicks is always an exciting game because of the city rivalry the two teams have. The Nets have won all their games against the Knicks this season. They will once again be the favourites coming into this game because of the brilliant form their offensive unit is in.

The Nets have won eight of the last 10 games between the two teams.

The Knicks have a 16-23 record at home, while the Nets are 23-17 on the road.

The Knicks have a dismal 20-29 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the Nets have a 28-21 record against teams in the East

Where to watch the Nets vs Knicks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Knicks will also be televised on ESPN. Yes Network and MSG Network will locally air it.

