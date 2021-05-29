"Is Mike Majlak the father?": Fans react as Lana Rhoades seemingly confirms pregnancy

American model Lana Rhoades recently surprised fans with a bombshell reveal about her alleged pregnancy.

The former adult actress recently took to Twitter to respond to a troll who accused her of using botox and for having a "shiny plastic-looking forehead."

In response to this, Lana Rhoades revealed that her shiny-looking forehead was not due to the effect of botox. Rather, it was the result of a "pregnancy glow":

It’s actually a pregnancy glow but go off ❤️ https://t.co/S5YnlEeLI0 — Lana Rhoades (@LanaRhoades) May 29, 2021

Her sudden revelation soon garnered a significant amount of traction online, with fans immediately weighing in on who the father could be.

One name that cropped up frequently was that of her ex-boyfriend, YouTuber Mike Majlak, who has been in an on-off relationship with Lana Rhoades for a while now.

In light of her sudden pregnancy reveal, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of congratulatory messages.

Is Lana Rhoades pregnant? Former adult actress seemingly confirms pregnancy in recent tweet

Lana Rhoades' relationship with Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak received a significant amount of online coverage, with the duo often spotted in each other's vlogs and content.

Despite the whimsical nature of their relationship, fans were quite distraught when the couple decided to call it quits for good in February.

In an appearance on the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Lana Rhoades revealed that the primary reason why things ended revolved around Mike's hesitation to move in with her.

Ever since quitting the adult entertainment industry, the 24-year-old has been focussing on expanding her YouTube career, where she currently has her own podcast, titled " 3 Girls 1 Kitchen," with 978K subscribers.

In light of her recent pregnancy revelation, Twitter users flocked to the platform in hordes to congratulate her as well as ponder over whether Mike is the father or not:

Mike as the father 💀 — x-(BubbleFruads) (@jimmybucketwrld) May 29, 2021

If mike's the dad.... idk man — 👤 (@pendejhoes) May 29, 2021

Uhhhh does this mean @mikemajlak is the father 👀👀👀 — Randi Savage (@randi_savage) May 29, 2021

Omg a baby!!! 😇what a blessing! Congrats!!! — Foot Fairy 🧚‍♀️💋 (@FishyFootFairy) May 29, 2021

everybody getting pregnant 😩 congrats to her — angel ミ☆ 🦶🏾🧚🏾‍♀️ (@minajrollins) May 29, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Lana Rhoades may have just leaked news of her pregnancy online.

With curiosity reaching astronomical levels, definitive clarity is awaited on Lana Rhoades' recent bombshell reveal regarding her supposed pregnancy and whether Mike Majlak is indeed the father or not.

