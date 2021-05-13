The Downfall of Mike Majlak – Exposed for cheating, Ignored by Logan Paul, the entire drama explained

Recently, after having a public altercation with friend and co-host of the “Impaulsive” podcast Logan Paul, Mike Majlak has claimed that he “cannot be fired” as he is a partner.

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak are long-term friends and Mike has been accused of “back-stabbing” Logan. Majlak appeared in an episode of the podcast “Mom’s Basement,” hosted by Daniel “Keemstar” Keem and Ricky "FaZe" Banks and made some negative comments about Logan.

Since then, Logan Paul has responded on Instagram, he is currently in Dorado, Puerto Rico, preparing for his June 6th bout against Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber/boxer has been ignoring Mike Majlak and did not invite him to Puerto Rico with him.

Why did Logan Paul and Mike Majlak fight?

The November 2020 cover of Vogue magazine featured singer/actor Harry Styles wearing a dress. This had brought forth a good amount of criticism from the internet. Logan Paul spoke about the matter and defended Styles in episode 235 of Impaulsive.

He almost got into an argument with George Janko and Mike and accused them of judging people.

"What is 'manly' to you? What does it mean? Is 'manly' being comfortable in your own skin, and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what people think about what you're wearing? You guys are making it something it's not. You're the type of people who will look at it and be like, 'No, men gotta be men and they can't wear dresses!' Suck a dick, bro. I would do this in a heartbeat. I'm listening to you telling me you don't want to judge people, and then watching you judge people. So yeah, I'm listening, I'm not getting angry, but I'm calling you out for your flaw and your lack of logic. I saw this cover, and I said, that's something I would do.”

Months later, in March 2021, Mike Majlak was asked about the incident in Keemstar’s podcast. He suggested that Logan Paul tends to say things only because he knows it will get him and the podcast attention.

“There are a lot of times when Logan can be a grinder. I’m gonna be honest, if Logan sees with a celebrity of that stature of Harry Styles, he is gonna say something on the podcast to squeeze it into the red. Like he didn’t come off that show and I will say this directly, like he didn’t come off that show saying “wow we did a great job pushing for the male wearing of dresses, like he did that because he knew it was going to get clipped and it was going to give him a hand-up.”

In a nutshell, his comments led to an argument between the two on Instagram. Fans and the overall community have accused Mike Majlak of “back-stabbing” his best friend. People have also claimed that Majlak should be thankful to Logan for helping him create successful career instead of criticizing him “behind his back.”

Image via Logan Paul

Image via Mike Majlak

As can be seen, the argument between the two on Instagram ended with Majlak apologizing to Logan Paul. The two have since appeared together on an Impaulsive podcast, but Logan Paul claimed that this wasn’t the first time Majlak had done something like this. As can be seen in the video, Majlak tried to laugh off the incident, something Logan did not seem happy about.

Additionally, Mike was also accused of broadcasting a call with Logan on his Twitch. Initially, people had claimed that Logan ended up calling YouTuber David Dobrik the “r-word” during the call. However, it was later revealed that the term had not been used. Majlak deleted the clip from his Twitch. Logan Paul was unaware that Mike had been live-streaming the call.

UPDATE: Getting reports that this was a misunderstanding and Mike Majlak’s chat thought Logan Paul said the r-word, however Logan never said it. It remains unclear why the live was removed and if Logan was aware the call was live. pic.twitter.com/Xnua3Wfo2J — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 22, 2021

Eventually, Logan revealed in a recent podcast episode that he didn’t invite Mike along with him. This led to fans believing that Mike might be fired from the show pretty soon. However, Keemstar posted a video on his DramaAlert channel recently and posted a conversation that he had with Majlak.

Image via Keemstar

Mike Majlak FIRED by Logan Paul? #DramaAlert Lana Rhoades EXPOSES him! - Pokimane Hot Tub STREAM? https://t.co/cwlNKgjLxs — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 11, 2021

As can be seen, Mike claimed that he cannot be fired from the show as he is one of the “partners.” He also claimed that the podcast is currently on “hiatus” as Logan is concentrating on his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6th in Miami. Hence, while the two internet personalities have had an altercation, Majlak suggested that he is not part of the podcast currently only because Logan is focussed on his preparation for the bout against Mayweather.

Mayweather is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time and therefore Logan Paul will require to be at his very best, and then some more, to have a shot at beating him.