"It's not like other breakups": Mike Majlak reveals breakup with Lana Rhoades is "final," says he still loves her

Less than a week ago, Lana Rhoades announced on Instagram that she and Mike Majlak weren't together anymore. While that news was accurate, neither individual had commented on the breakup until recently.

Mike Majlak finally addressed his split from Lana Rhoades in a new video, but there wasn't any hate involved. Since early last year, the couple has been on and off but finally called it quits a little less than a week ago.

The 36-year-old rose to popularity after co-hosting Impaulsive with fellow internet celebrity Logan Paul. He started his own podcast, known as The Night Shift, after he gained traction online.

Done with breakup 💘🌼

I love you girl @LanaRhoades pic.twitter.com/Rg8lTYNU3o — Abhishek Tripathi (@__im_Abhishek_) February 18, 2021

Mike Majlak addresses break up with Lana Rhoades

The two had broken up back in October only to get back together again. This time, however, it looks like they've split for good.

On a recent episode of The Night Shift, Mike Majlak addressed the situation:

"My relationship is over. I'm no longer dating Lana. We broke up. It's not like the other breakups that we've had. We're not talking. I have her blocked across the board. We're not speaking to each other."

Advertisement

He stated that it was just an incompatibility issue and that it was better they broke up. It would prevent any sort of toxicity from brewing between Lana Rhoades and himself.

He added that he had blocked her across the platforms that they used to interact on because he believed it was a process that helped people move on. Otherwise, they would only move back to each other, which isn't healthy behavior.

"I've got nothing bad to say about her. I love the girl. She's incredible. She's been great, and I hope that we're able to be friends and sh*t in the future."

Despite their breakup, Mike Majlak doesn't have any hard feelings for the 24-year-old. The podcast host added that he still loved Lana Rhoades and hoped that the two could be friends in the future.

He also said that the pornographic actress would be on the next episode of The Night Shift with Adin Ross and Corrina Kopf. Despite breaking up, he couldn't scrap the video because he didn't want to cancel content because of his personal issues.

This is the first time that Mike Majlak has addressed the reason behind his breakup with Lana Rhoades. It will probably be the last time he speaks about it for a good long while to come.