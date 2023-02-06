Is Lana Rhoades Cody Rhodes' sister? Logan Paul gets the answer

Cody Rhodes' iconic theme song - "Kingdom,"- begins with a telling phrase: 'Wrestling has more than one Royal Family.' These words are a not-so-subtle reference to the former AEW star's rich family heritage. A second-generation Superstar, The American Nightmare is a proud member of The Rhodes Family.

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner is the son of Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, who left an indelible footprint on the American wrestling industry. Cody's brother is Dustin Rhodes, known to casual fans as Goldust, the most bizarre superstar in WWE history.

However, very recently, the 37-year-old RAW Superstar's sister came to light in one of the most hilarious back-and-forth exchanges we've seen on media lately. Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Logan Paul's IMPULSIVE podcast. The Maverick's best friend and the show's co-host, Mike Majlak, had an interesting take on who The American Dream's sister was.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Cody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble, Logan Paul Joins UFC, George Janko Lied To You 🫢

watch or get fired



youtu.be/B-Rj8LmKpm8 new IMPAULSIVE podcastCody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble, Logan Paul Joins UFC, George Janko Lied To You 🫢watch or get fired new IMPAULSIVE podcastCody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble, Logan Paul Joins UFC, George Janko Lied To You 🫢watch or get fired youtu.be/B-Rj8LmKpm8 https://t.co/athi3RzOoE

Majlak suggested that the famous adult star Lana Rhoades was The American Nightmare's real-life sister, probably because the two stars share the same last name. The former IC Champion had an amusing response because he didn't think they were related.

The Maverick stepped in to inform his guest that Rhoades was Majlak's ex-girlfriend, to which Cody Rhodes replied, rather sarcastically, "Great!" Here's a full excerpt of the entire exchange:

Your family is royalty, dad is Dusty Rhodes, half brother is Dustin Rhodes, Goldust. And sister, Lana Rhoades.” said Majlak. Rhodes then immediately dismissed this claiming the obvious. “Who? The (adult) star?” “I don’t think we’re related,” he said.

In case Logan Paul and Mike Majlak were still wondering, The American Nightmare has two sisters, and neither happens to be Majlak's ex-girlfriend.

Cody Rhodes' sisters have distanced themselves from professional wrestling

From the late American Dream to The American Nightmare, with a bizarre Goldust in between, the men of The Rhodes Family dedicated their lives to professional wrestling. The same cannot be said for the women because Cody Rhodes' sisters have kept their distance from pro wrestling.

Kristen Runnels Ditto is a global entrepreneur with more than two decades of business ownership. Teil Rhodes is an internet personality and a celebrity with more than 16,000 followers on Twitter. Sandra Runnels, their mother, and wife of Dusty Rhodes, recently passed away due to cancer.

Cody will endeavor to make his sisters, brother, and parents proud by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood and fulfilling his lifelong dream.

Poll : 0 votes