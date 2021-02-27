Lana Rhoades says Mike Majlak and Logan Paul have blocked her on their socials

It's been a while since Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades broke up.

The latter had taken to Instagram to inform fans that they had split up. Mike Majlak also spoke about the incident on his vlog, "The Night Shift," and on "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul.

Although Mike Majlak said that he had blocked Lana Rhoades across all social media platforms, the latter recently revealed that even Logan Paul had done so.

Mike Majlak and Logan Paul block Lana Rhoades on social media

A recent post from bigboynetwork on Instagram revealed that both Logan Paul and Mike Majlak had blocked the 24-year-old on their social media accounts.

In the post, Lana Rhoades commented that she tried being cordial with Logan Paul but found out that he had blocked her.

While Mike Majlak blocking the Chicago native is understandable, it's slightly weird that even Logan Paul has her blocked. The former justified his act by saying that it was necessary for two people to move on.

Advertisement

Mike also said that if the lines of communication were open between the two individuals, there would be a chance of them moving back together.

Logan Paul blocking Lana Rhoades could probably be termed as a "good bro move." In the last episode of Impaulsive, he made a few statements that made it clear he was happy to see Mike Majlak back.

The 36-year-old also stated that he and Lana Rhoades didn't have the same perspective on lots of issues and couldn't see an end for either of them. Their incompatibility was the reason they broke up.

Despite their split, Mike Majlak didn't speak ill of Lana Rhoades. He's continued to say that she's a wonderful person and that he respects her a lot. It's good to see that neither individual has indulged in mud-slinging and that both are handling the breakup like two mature individuals.