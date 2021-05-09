"The only joke here is you Mike": How Mike Majlak dug his own grave after backstabbing Logan Paul

Logan Paul’s friend and co-host of the “Impaulsive” podcast Mike Majlak has come under criticism for his comments during a recent episode of the “Mom’s Basement” podcast.

The podcast is hosted by Richard “FaZe Banks” Bengston and Daniel “Keemstar” Keem. Mike Majlak appeared in episode 31 of the podcast which aired on March 24th and spoke about his friend Logan Paul.

Logan Paul defended English singer/actor Harry Styles when he appeared on Vogue magazine’s cover while wearing a dress back in November 2020. During the podcast, Mike Majlak suggested that Logan only supported Styles because he wanted the post to be clipped and go viral. Majlak has come under severe scrutiny for “back-stabbing” his best friend due to his comments on the matter.

Mike Majlak gets accused of “back-stabbing” Logan Paul

During episode 235 of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan had said that being “manly” is about being comfortable with who you are regardless of what people think. Logan Paul claimed that he is “all about challenging social norms” and what Harry Styles did was something he himself wouldn’t refuse to do.

"What is 'manly' to you? What does it mean? Is 'manly' being comfortable in your own skin, and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what people think about what you're wearing? You guys are making it something it's not.

As can be seen, Paul almost got into an argument with his co-hosts and claimed the following.

You're the type of people who will look at it and be like, 'No, men gotta be men and they can't wear dresses!' Suck a dick, bro. I would do this in a heartbeat. I'm listening to you telling me you don't want to judge people, and then watching you judge people. So yeah, I'm listening, I'm not getting angry, but I'm calling you out for your flaw and your lack of logic. I saw this cover, and I said, that's something I would do. If someone was like, 'Yo, would you want to make a statement and wear a dress on the cover of Vogue as a man?' I'd say, 'Yeah, sure.'"

As can be seen in the clip, Logan Paul almost got into an argument with his fellow co-hosts George Janko and Mike. However, during the recent “Mom’s Basement” podcast appearance, Mike Majlak claimed that Logan made the above comments because he wanted more attention for the podcast and himself.

“There are a lot of times when Logan can be a grinder. I’m gonna be honest, if Logan sees with a celebrity of that stature of Harry Styles, he is gonna say something on the podcast to squeeze it into the red. Like he didn’t come off that show and I will say this directly, like he didn’t come off that show saying “wow we did a great job pushing for the male wearing of dresses, like he did that because he knew it was going to get clipped and it was going to give him a hand-up.”

His comments have been met with a lot of scrutiny from the community. The comments also led to an Instagram response by Logan Paul. As can be seen below, Logan Paul claimed that this was not the first time Mike had been caught lying. Mike Majlak eventually responded and apologized for his “tasteless comment.”

Image via Logan Paul, Instagram

Image via Mike Majlak, Instagram.

However, the apology itself has been called out and is said to be “casual.” Majlak claimed he was sorting the matter behind the scenes with Logan Paul. The two have since appeared on the Impaulsive podcast, as Logan Paul effectively claimed he does not trust Majlak anymore, as can be seen in the video below.

Additionally, Mike Majlak has also been accused of live-streaming a call that he had with Logan Paul on Twitch. Apparently, Mike Majlak called Logan during a live stream in April. The two talked about David Dobrik, as Logan allegedly ended up calling Dobrik the “r-word.” However, it was later revealed that the r-word was never used and it was only a misunderstanding on behalf of Mike Majlak's chat.

UPDATE: Getting reports that this was a misunderstanding and Mike Majlak’s chat thought Logan Paul said the r-word, however Logan never said it. It remains unclear why the live was removed and if Logan was aware the call was live. pic.twitter.com/Xnua3Wfo2J — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 22, 2021

The clip was broadcast by Majlak without informing Logan Paul. Since the incident, fans have claimed that Majlak might as well become the reason behind Logan Paul’s downfall.

Mike Majlak will be the downfall of Logan Paul’s career.



Thanks for coming to my ted-talk — Profesional jounalist (@IB4EexcptafterC) April 22, 2021

Mike "the deceiving rat "Majlak — Rishi Datta (@rishi_rules007) March 29, 2021

I've said this many times and I'll say it again, Mike majlak is a fkn 🐍

It is now at a point where Logan is so vulnerable having him around him. @LoganPaul kick him outta your house cuz I don't think it's healthy any more. I know you can attest. — S J (@TeamMaverick10) April 22, 2021

His comments on Keemstar’s podcast apart, Majlak also streamed a controversial phone call about David Dobrik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple sources.

Coverage of Mike Majlak allegedly broadcasting call with Logan Paul without Logan’s knowledge and Logan allegedly calling David Dobrik the r-word https://t.co/MfvVXyrDkE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 22, 2021

INSTANT REGRET: Logan Paul says Mike Majlak didn't join him on latest 'Impaulsive' because he didn't invite him. George adds "Mike's just made Logan upset." Mike recently streamed call with Logan without Logan's knowledge, and Logan allegedly made comments about David Dobrik. pic.twitter.com/7FKAK9vgw1 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 30, 2021

Finally, Logan Paul has since hosted the Impaulsive podcast with only George Janko, and revealed in a late April episode he didn’t “invite” him. Janko claimed that Mike has “just made Logan upset.”