Is Netflix's Happiness for Beginners adapted from a novel? Details about the movie explored ahead of premiere 

Happiness for Beginners is a brand-new rom-com that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The movie has been adapted from Katherine Center's highly celebrated novel of the same name. It is the author's fifth novel, which was published back in 2015. The upcoming movie adaptation of the novel has been written and directed by Vicky Wight.

Interestingly, this will mark Wight's second project, which she has adapted from Center's work. Previously, she directed the 2020 movie titled, The Lost Husband, which was gleaned from another novel of the same name by Katherine Center.

The book Happiness for Beginners revolves around a 32-year-old divorced woman named Helen Carpenter, who goes on an adventurous journey after signing up for a course on wilderness survival.

Ever since the official trailer for the upcoming movie Happiness for Beginners was released by Netflix, the audience has been eager to see how the story will unfold.

Happiness for Beginners will be a re-shaped version of Katherine Center's 2015 novel

What to expect from the upcoming movie Happiness for Beginners?

Schedule to be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, Happiness for Beginners has been produced by Barry Meyerowitz and Geoff Linville, along with the movie's director and screenplay writer Vicky Wight.

The upcoming movie will chronicle the story of a newly divorced woman in her early 30s, named Helen, who has never taken any risks in her life. However, she will enjoy new thrilling adventures when she ends up on an Appalachian Trail survivalist course. The story will also focus on her budding relationship with Jake, a close friend of her brother's, whom she meets during the course.

The movie will also shed light on some important themes such as self-care and self-love as the protagonist will be on a quest to find and understand her true self. She will also be seen beginning to learn how to live her life to the fullest and love again. Thus, viewers will be sure to enjoy this enthralling and feel-good story.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, the director revealed that she has taken creative liberty while adapting Center's book of the same name.

"Katherine is the perfect novelist when it comes to adaptation because she’s hands off. She understands that the novel can’t go word-for-word on-screen so she’s very supportive about the process of reshaping the story while keeping the integrity of her source material. There’s a reason novels are credited as ‘based on’ or ‘inspired by’ when they’re adapted, and Katherine truly gets it," she said.

The cast list for Netflix's upcoming rom-com

The cast members for Netflix's new film include:

Ellie Kemper as Helen

Nico Santos as Hugh

Luke Grimes as Jake

Ben Cook as Beckett

Blythe Danner

Shayvawn Webster as Windy

Gus Birney as Kaylee

Esteban Benito as Mason

Alexander Koch as Duncan

Julia Shiplett as Sue

Don't forget to catch Happiness for Beginners, which will release on Netflix on Thursday, July 27.