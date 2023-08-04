Is Nineteen To Twenty a reality show? Everything about latest Korean dating show

Netflix's Nineteen To Twenty is a new Korean romantic reality TV show that debuted on the streaming platform on July 11, 2023. Directed by Kim Jung-hyun, Park Suji, and Jae-Won Kim, the finale of the series was released on Tuesday, August 1.

Nineteen To Twenty runs an experiment on a group of eight young adults of 19 years of age for two weeks. In this experiment, all eight members are asked to shift to "Class 19" from December 24 to December 31, where they cherish the last few days of their life before turning 20. However, there is only one rule in "Class 19," and that is no one is allowed to date.

They are then moved to "House 20" after celebrating their 20th birthday together. Ever since the Korean reality show was launched on Netflix, the audience has been curious about the series, so here's all about Nineteen To Twenty season 1.

Season 1 of Nineteen To Twenty has a total of 13 episodes

What can viewers expect from Nineteen To Twenty?

The latest and unique South Korean reality series on Netflix consists of a total of thirteen episodes. Each episode has different time lengths, with the shortest episode is of 52 minutes and the longest being 87 minutes.

The official synopsis for Nineteen To Twenty, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood."

It provides the audience with a comparatively sweet and gentle romantic reality TV set-up, where four 19-year-old boys and four 19-year-old girls meet one another for the first time and start living in "Class 19" for a week, right before they turn 20.

While at the house, they can be seen attending a school where they are given practical life lessons to help them prepare for adulthood. They are also allowed to closely observe one another and know each other for one week. Moreover, they get to be a part of various classes in the school, including cooking dancing, sports, and more. The only thing that is prohibited at "Class 19" is dating.

The show starts on December 24, and there has a good reason behind it. There is an old custom in Korea where every individual celebrates their birthday on the occasion of New Year’s Eve. Thus, these eight young adults can be seen entering adulthood together. They will be turning 20 symbolically on January 1.

So, the time they spend within "Class 19" is culturally marked as the end of their adolescent period of life. In addition, it suggests the beginning of their adulthood. The showcases a second week with the same eight individuals as they move to adulthood, where they are seen shifting to “House 20." In that house, they get more freedom of choice, where they can start dating. As such, this Korean show presents viewers with a refreshing set-up for a dating show.

Cast list

The cast list for the new Korean reality show includes Choi Seo-hyeon, Choi Ye-rin, Jeong Ji-woo, Jeong Seo-young, Kim Pyeong-seok, Lee Ji-min, Lim Jung-yun and Moon Se-yeon, among a few others.

Nineteen To Twenty is currently streaming on Netflix.