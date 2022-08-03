Is Okbaby coming to an end? Kyra Sivertson and Oscar Morales to quit filming on channel following split

Okbaby, the famous YouTube channel with over 1.49 million subscribers, is coming to an end. Fans waiting for the family's vlogs are devastated by the news that the channel is no longer going to be around.

Having vlogged their lives together, the couple made videos of each of their kids right from birth. However, as soon as the two broke up, the decision to not continue with the channel came across.

The end of Okbaby: Details explored

YouTubers Kyra Sivertson and Oscar Morales, who made a living out of vlogging their lives to the world, are all set to bid goodbye to their channel, Okbaby. The couple, who have four kids, called off their engagement earlier this year and announced their break up on their family YouTube channel.

Following the split, the couple announced that they are going to go their separate ways and their channel is something that is keeping them together, apart from the kids, and hence it would be a good decision to stop making videos so that they are able to lead separate lives. In the video, Oscar can be heard saying how weird the situation has become, however, it's for the best that they stop making videos together.

Throughout the video, the couple talked about how sharing custody of their four kids would be the trickiest part of their split. At the same time, Oscar and Kyra also went down memory lane and reminisced on how they’ve spent their entire lives on YouTube, as they made their first video, got their first apartment together, got their first real job to get a family going, brought a house, brought cars and obviously welcomed their babies.

The couple concluded the video by saying:

“We’re not Okbaby anymore, we’re Oscar and Kyra and a lot of babies.”

As of now, Oscar and Kyra have their own separate channels that they will be working on. However, they also added that they'll be releasing three more videos, which will be the final videos on this channel; post which, they will put a halt on posting videos, and instead, viewers can follow them on their personal channels.

While announcing the breakup a few months back, both admitted to wrongdoing in their relationship, however, at that time, netizens bashed Kyra for breaking up with Oscar, as that was the message given through the video. However, the couple concluded by saying that breaking up would be a wise thing to do for their kids as well.

At the time, they agreed to share their channel Okbaby; however, quite evidently, it has been much harder than they might have expected. Earlier this year, when the couple announced their breakup, people suspected that Kyra might be cheating on Oscar, however, it was later revealed that no such thing happened. It was indeed a mutual decision to part ways.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far