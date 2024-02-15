Is Peter still working with Vanderpump Rules? Details explored

Vanderpump Rules boasts of an explosive ensemble that often has sparks flying around them owing to the drama and controversy they generate. Among the other cast members of Vanderpump Rules, Peter Madrigal has been associated with the franchise for a long time as the manager of SUR.

As of now, Peter is still working as a manager at SUR. Apart from his job of managing the restaurant, Peter has also ventured into several other part-time pursuits such as real estate.

Although Peter has never created any of the extensive drama on the show, he has seen everything, right since the inception of the Bravo franchise during its first season, which premiered in January 2013.

He has oscillated back and forth from being a secondary character supporting the other stars on the show and being just a background player. Regardless of his contribution to the show, several fans have expressed interest in Peter, inquiring about his age and other details.

Now, as the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules has been set in motion, viewers of the Bravo show are wondering whether Peter is still associated with the show and if he is still working at SUR.

Peter Madrigal is still working with Vanderpump Rules

Based on his Bravo TV bio, Peter was first employed by SUR in 2008, in the earliest stages of the then-looming global financial crisis, as a busboy. Eventually, he would land a job as a waiter/ bartender.

In 2011, after an impressive ascent through the ranks, Peter was appointed as the manager. He started making recurring cast appearances on the Bravo show's episodes two years later, in 2013.

In an interview with Bravo, Peter acknowledged that even though he frequently visits the restaurant, he makes an effort to stay away from the turmoil that sometimes arises in reality shows.

"I'm not going to be able to be managing SUR and be involved in drama. That's not good, you know what I mean? There always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos involved," he said.

Therefore, as of now, Peter is still working at SUR and does not intend to vacate his position anytime soon, according to Distractify. Apart from managing the restaurant, Peter also ventures out into several side hustles in real estate and podcasts, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Over the years, Peter's role on the show has changed from being a recurring cast member to a guest in the last few seasons, indicating a reduction in his screen time. He has previously stated that he would like to someday leave SUR and create his own lounge, as per Disctractify.

To the relief of SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump, Peter did acknowledge during season 10 of the Bravo show that he doesn't intend to quit his current position just yet.

Throughout his career, Peter has been experimenting with many endeavors. He still works as a real estate agent part-time and frequently shares cocktail recipes on his over 287,000-follower Instagram account.

Regarding Vanderpump Rules, one can anticipate continuing to see Peter at SUR for some time to come.

How old is Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal?

Peter was born on June 14, 1984, according to Famous Birthdays, making him 39 years old. Peter's age is comparable to that of some of the more senior cast members of the Bravo show, such as Tom Sandoval, Jax, and Tom Schwartz.

He is, however, a little older than some, such as 28-year-old Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 4 airs on February 20, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

