Is Queen Bees on Netflix? All to know

Queen Bees is a 2021 movie about the elderly and their struggle to stay viable in the light of deteriorating physical conditions.

Produced by Astute Films, the movie was released by Gravitas Ventures. Michael Lembeck directed the film, while the screenwriter is Donald Martin, who was nominated for the 2022 Humanitas Prize for this movie.

The movie is available on Netflix USA . However, at the time of its theatrical release in June 2021, it was not available on any of the streaming platforms. The mega streamer has acquired its streaming rights after more than two years.

However, there's a geo-specific binding for streaming since the movie is available only in the US even on the streaming giant.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Queen Bees movie.

Queen Bees is streaming only in the US

Ellen Burstyn plays the protagonist Helen. (Image via Universal Pictures)

While Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the movie, it will not be available in all regions. The geo-specific terms make Queen Bees unavailable for Netflix subscribers outside the United States. It was added to the streamer’s newly acquired watch list on January 17, 2024.

While Netflix subscribers in other regions cannot access the movie, Amazon DVDs may bring out the paid version of the movie to buy. Interested viewers are advised to consider buying DVDs or renting the movie on Amazon.

What is Queen Bees about?

The film follows protagonist Helen as she reluctantly moves into a retirement home for the elderly. As such, her home repairs after a kitchen fire, which started when she inadvertently locked herself out of her house, would take long, forcing her into Pine Grove, the retirement facility.

Unable to fit in the new environment, a game of bridge and closeness with fellow resident Dan helps her tide through her time initially. Helen, played by Ellen Burstyn, has a problem fitting in with the facility resident Queen Bees, headed by Janet, played by Jane Curtin.

However, the game of bridge brings Helen close to another Queen Bee Sally, played by Loretta Devine. Moreover, her relationship with Janet improves as Janet comes to know that Dan was appointed by the facility manager to make Helen feel at home.

Helen, meanwhile, does not encourage her growing romantic interest in Dan to stay loyal to her late husband.

Dan is Helen's romantic interest in the retirement facility. (Image via IMDb)

Janet tells the truth to Helen’s daughter, Laura, who in turn tells her mother. After coming to know about Dan’s reality, Helen breaks off all relationship with him. That makes Dan, played by late actor James Caan, return the salary and leave the facility.

Persuaded by her new friends in the facility, Helen arrives at the residential address given by Dan only to find another woman there. However, she soon finds out that she's Dan’s sister, and Helen and Dan reconcile.

The movie ends with Helen’s marriage to Dan and the two planning to stay together in the Pine Grove retirement facility.

Did Queen Bees perform well at the box office?

A scene from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures All-Access)

The movie made more than $375,000 in the opening weekend and racked up another $284,000 in the second weekend.

The movie received mixed reviews based on a weighted average of 52 out of 100 given by Metacritic and 5.5/10 from Rotten Tomatoes, whose consensus read:

"Queen Bees gives some phenomenal actors a too-rare chance to take centre stage – it’s just a shame about that patchy script.”

However, viewers need to look out for the convincing performances of the main actors Ellen Burstyn, Loretta Devine and James Caan. Jane Curtin’s Janet and Christopher Lloyd’s Arthur are equally relatable. The one-hour, 41-minute show has an age rating of PG-13.