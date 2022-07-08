How did James Caan die? Beloved "football star's" cause of death 

Legendary actor James Caan tragically passed away at the age of 82, on July 6 per the family. Known for his role in The Godfather as the tough guy Sonny Corleone, Caan also played his fair share of sports roles as well.
Caan did play football at Michigan State University during his younger days. That experience served him rather well as he gave a superb performance as Brian Piccolo in the movie Brian's Song.
The Chicago Bears star lost his life at the age of just 26 due to testicular cancer. Gale Sayers, who Piccolo was close with in real life, was played by Billy Dee Williams.
The news of the actor's death has shocked the entire world and his family released a tweet via his official Twitter account, announcing his passing. The tweet read:
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
"End of tweet."
While he played numerous roles across his storied acting career, it was his performance in The GodFather that made his name.
At the time of writing, the cause of his death is unknown.
Celebrities react to Caan death
Rob Reiner, who played several roles with Caan, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his passing.
Fellow actor Adam Sandler posted about Caan's passing. Sandler worked with the 82-year-old in the movie Bulletproof, sending his love to the actors' friends and family.
Arnold Schwarzenegger also stated that he was a true friend and that he will miss him.
Michael Mann was another who posted about the actor's passing.
Moving legend Al Pacino spoke with Fox News Digital about the death of his friend on Thursday.
Pacino said:
"Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."
