How did James Caan die? Beloved "football star's" cause of death 

Legendary actor James Caan tragically passed away at the age of 82, on July 6 per the family. Known for his role in The Godfather as the tough guy Sonny Corleone, Caan also played his fair share of sports roles as well.

Caan did play football at Michigan State University during his younger days. That experience served him rather well as he gave a superb performance as Brian Piccolo in the movie Brian's Song.

The Chicago Bears star lost his life at the age of just 26 due to testicular cancer. Gale Sayers, who Piccolo was close with in real life, was played by Billy Dee Williams.

The news of the actor's death has shocked the entire world and his family released a tweet via his official Twitter account, announcing his passing. The tweet read:

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

"End of tweet."

While he played numerous roles across his storied acting career, it was his performance in The GodFather that made his name.

At the time of writing, the cause of his death is unknown.

Celebrities react to Caan death

Rob Reiner, who played several roles with Caan, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his passing.

Rob Reiner @robreiner @James_Caan @daveweigel So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family. @James_Caan @daveweigel So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.

Fellow actor Adam Sandler posted about Caan's passing. Sandler worked with the 82-year-old in the movie Bulletproof, sending his love to the actors' friends and family.

Adam Sandler @AdamSandler James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. https://t.co/a0q8rCP1Yl

Arnold Schwarzenegger also stated that he was a true friend and that he will miss him.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger James Caan was an icon - a legend. He inspired everyone who has ever been in front of a camera. I was lucky to work with him and see his talent and his fantastic sense of humor firsthand. He was a great training partner in the gym and a true friend, and I’ll miss him. James Caan was an icon - a legend. He inspired everyone who has ever been in front of a camera. I was lucky to work with him and see his talent and his fantastic sense of humor firsthand. He was a great training partner in the gym and a true friend, and I’ll miss him.

Michael Mann was another who posted about the actor's passing.

Michael Mann @MichaelMann What a terrible and tragic loss. Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times. What a terrible and tragic loss. Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times. https://t.co/72b06VJGIi

Moving legend Al Pacino spoke with Fox News Digital about the death of his friend on Thursday.

Pacino said:

"Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and prayers to the actor's family and friends at this difficult time.

