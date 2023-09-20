Is Quintessa the original creator of Transformers explained

The inconclusive debate rages on about Quintessa being the creator of the Transformers. Taking center stage in the matter, Quintessa called herself “Prime of Life” and claimed to be the originator of Cybertronian races including the robots, in the movie Transformers: The Last Knight. However, this reference is not based on the original cartoons.

While she shares the background and traits of many characters in the fictional robotic history, Quintessa the Sorceress does not exist in the comics. She has similarities with the Quintessons of Cybertron. However, there is no confirmation of her being one of the Quintessons or whether she is somebody who used their technology to her advantage.

While she claimed to be the creator of Optimus Prime in The Last Knight, the comics say that Primus is the creator along with other robots of Cybertron. Primus has an evil twin, Unicron, who creates havoc in the stories. As such, Transformers have several origin stories based on their continuity plot. On the other hand, Quintessa enslaves Optimus Prime by making him Nemesis Prime.

Disclaimer: This article may contain the author’s opinion.

Quintessa claims to have created the Transformers to enslave them

As per the comics, Transformers were created by the Quintessons, the inhabitants of Cybertron. This tentacled, five-faced, cylindrical race was cruel masters and created robots for labor. When the robots rebelled, the Quints were exiled from the planet while the robots fought for supremacy destroying Cybertron in the process.

While the comics do not name Quintessa, she has a lot of similarities with the comic book Quints. Her spindly, jellyfish-like appearance, the Autobots and Decepticons insignia on her ships and her headwear, and her attempt to control Cybertron, all point that the character is closely connected to the Quintessons.

In the movie, she also claimed to be the creator of Optimus Prime. However, according to another lore, Optimus Prime was created by philosopher Alpha Trion. Quintessa reassembled Optimus Prime into Nemesis Prime and brainwashed him to do her bidding. She wielded power over the robots, particularly Megatron and his subordinates.

In the movie, she sent Optimus Prime to kill Unicron, a version of Earth. Her primary goal is to drain energies from Unicron, which she believes to be a form of Earth, to re-energize the ruined Cybertron, her home. However, she is defeated and Optimus, along with other Transformers, saves Unicron from being consumed by Cybertron.ar

Depicted to be disguised as a woman, Quintessa has the total character of the evil queen from fairytales. Producer of Transformers: The Last Knight, Lorenzo di Bonaventura said:

“So when you go back in time and go through those 6 billion years of mythology, there’s certainly a current of thought within it that says she was a human character and perhaps was actually the first one who built the Transformers.”

Who is Quintessa?

Quintessa is a sorceress and it may be unusual to imagine the role of black magic in science fiction. While she is considered a god of Celtic mythology, she is one of the ancient creators.

Possessing an organic body originally, she transferred her mind to an android system. After her Cybertronian body was obliterated by Bumblebee, she disguised herself in a human form to walk the deserts on Earth to reach one of Unicron’s horns.

Voiced by Gemma Chan, her depiction in the movie is very similar to the Devil. As such, there is a possibility of her close connection to The Fallen. Since Quintessa is not killed, she may make a comeback in the future. How she manages to affect the robotic world and become a powerful ruler of the planet remains to be seen.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently streaming on Paramount.