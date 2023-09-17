How to watch Transformers: Complete list of movies in chronological order

Hasbro's iconic toy line, Transformers, became a global sensation in the 1980s. This enthralling set of shape-shifting robots expanded its reach, spawning an animated series, a full-length animated film, and even a series in Marvel comics.

By the time the 2000s rolled around, these mechanical marvels had transitioned onto the big screen, encapsulated in a slew of blockbuster live-action movies. With Michael Bay's 2007 cinematic masterpiece, a fresh wave of fans became engrossed in the timeless clash between the Autobots and Decepticons.

The franchise's allure only magnified with each subsequent live-action release. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has recently garnered significant attention in theaters.

Chronological order of Transformers movies

1) Bumblebee (2018)

Set in the late '80s, Bumblebee is both a prequel and a nostalgic homage to the era when toy line first became a cultural phenomenon. Hailee Steinfeld plays Charlie, a teenager struggling with her father's demise.

Amidst her grief, she stumbles upon a seemingly ordinary yellow Volkswagen Beetle, which she soon discovers is Bumblebee, an Autobot scout in hiding. Their bond grows, making this film as much about friendship as intergalactic warfare.

The tone and setting distinguish Bumblebee from its louder predecessors. With its relatively restrained action sequences and a tighter focus on character development, the film effectively hits the reboot button on the live-action series, offering a fresher and more character-driven story.

2) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Diving deeper into the expansive universe, Rise of the Beasts continues the story from where Bumblebee left off. Located in the heart of the '90s Brooklyn backdrop, two unsuspecting archaeologists are unexpectedly plunged into an ancient clash between distinct groups: the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons.

Drawing cues from the acclaimed Beast Wars saga, Rise of the Beasts reshapes the classic Autobot-Decepticon rivalry. Boasting a novel plot, a refreshed cast, and the iconic vocal talents of Peter Cullen and Ron Perlman, the film is set to captivate both new enthusiasts and long-time followers.

3) Transformers (2007)

Michael Bay's inaugural entry in the Transformers series introduces viewers to an epic battle between the heroic Autobots and the sinister Decepticons on Earth. Sam Witwicky, played by Shia LaBeouf, is central to this conflict. He unknowingly possesses a map of a powerful artifact tied to the Transformers' home planet, Cybertron.

The film breathed new life into the Transformers legacy, flaunting cutting-edge special effects that reimagined the colossal robotic heroes for contemporary audiences.

Bay's distinctive flair for action and the intricate dynamics between Sam, Mikaela (portrayed by Megan Fox), and their Autobot companions, especially Bumblebee, paved the way for subsequent movies in the series.

4) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Following the initial blockbuster's success, Revenge of the Fallen escalates the stakes. With humanity now aware of the Cybertrons, the Autobots collaborate with a secret military faction to safeguard Earth. However, the ancient Decepticon, The Fallen, threatens to obliterate humanity.

The sequel expands the scale of its battles and delves deeper into Transformer lore. Bay continues his flair for grand set pieces, ensuring that fans remain glued to the screen as alliances are forged, and betrayals occur against a backdrop of global conflict.

5) Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

The third installment, Dark of the Moon, presents a reimagined history, hinting that the famed 1969 moon landing had ulterior motives: to investigate a downed Autobot spacecraft.

As the Autobots scramble to secure pivotal technology from the ship, they believe it could be a game-changer in their ongoing battle. But Decepticon deceit lurks at every corner, culminating in unforeseen betrayals and devastating outcomes.

While continuing the grand tradition of breathtaking action sequences, this entry introduces several new characters and sees a shift in human alliances. Optimus Prime and his team face not only their ancient enemies but also deal with conspiracy and intrigue on Earth.

6) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Shifting gears, Age of Extinction introduces a new human protagonist, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), a mechanic and single father who discovers Optimus Prime in hiding. The narrative sees Autobots being hunted down after the devastating events of the previous movie, painting them as fugitives rather than heroes.

The fourth installment is noteworthy for introducing the Dinobots, massive transformers that offer a thrilling prehistoric twist to the saga.

Wahlberg's portrayal as a protective father adds a new dimension to human-Autobot relations, emphasizing trust and camaraderie.

7) Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Diving deep into Earth's history, The Last Knight intertwines the legend of King Arthur with Cybertrons mythology. The film reveals that Transformers have been influencing human history for centuries.

Mark Wahlberg returns as Cade, joining forces with historic and new characters to prevent a global catastrophe.

Mingling folklore, history, and sci-fi, this movie offers a fresh take on the Transformer legacy. With ancient relics, prophecies, and a world at stake, Autobots and humans must confront not only Decepticons but also unravel the mysteries of Earth's intertwined destiny with Cybertron.

There are seven mainline feature-length Transformers films, with more on the horizon. One animated film slated for 2024 is already generating buzz. There's much more to anticipate for the franchise's enthusiasts.