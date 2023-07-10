"It seriously deserved better"- Twitter reacts as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts crosses $400 million worldwide

A month into its release, reports stated that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has managed a global haul of $407 million. As per The Numbers, the sci-fi actioner has scored $146.7 million on home turf. An additional pick of $261 million from other pockets helped the June release ring the $400 million mark. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released on June 9, 2023, and is still running in theaters.

The movie arrived after a pretty long wait of four years as it was announced in January 2019. However, the excitement didn't manifest in the box office reception as was predicted. Hence when the film's recent earning was shared by Discussing Film on Twitter, a user commented that the film “deserved better.”

Fan reacts to BO news, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

In development since December 2018, cameras started rolling for the film on June 7, 2021, and the team called it a wrap in October of the same year. Los Angeles, Montreal, New York City, and Peru were the production spots.

Helmed by Steven Caple Jr. in his third directorial, Rise of the Beasts is the 7th part of the titular live-action franchise. It’s the standalone sequel to the 2018 release of Bumblebee and a prequel to the first-ever film of the series, Transformers (2007).

"At least it beat the flash": Fans comment on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' box office collection

As per Collider, Rise of the Beasts earned $5 million domestically (United States and Canada) and managed another $7.6 million overseas on its fifth weekend. Currently, the film’s worldwide collection stands at $407 million, the portal added.

Though this makes Rise... the franchise’s lowest-grossing part, it still is a major milestone. So, when the pop culture portal Discussing Film shared the same on Twitter, netizens flooded the comments section with reactions.

While some appreciated the film’s earnings so far, a couple of social media users remarked that it needs more to reach the break-even point.

Bankrolled by Skydance Media, Hasbro, New Republic Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures, and Bay Films, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts boasts a stellar production budget of $195–200 million. So if the speed is maintained, it may end up being profitable at the end of its theatrical run.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.”

Rise... is also gearing up for its digital release. As per reports, Microsoft Store has announced that it'll hit the OTT space on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

You can catch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in cinema halls now.

