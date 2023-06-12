Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - How much box office money did Anthony Ramos' film make over the opening weekend?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is performing pretty well at the commercial window. The Autobot-based movie has earned a stunning $170 million across the world, reported Variety. The publication juggernaut added that a domestic pick amounting to $60 million, clubbed with a $110 million elsewhere, has helped the Steven Caple Jr. directorial touch the solid mark. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes five years after its prequel, Bumblebee.

Rise of the Beasts serves as the prequel to the 2007 release and the very first installment, Transformers. The new release, which is the seventh part of the homonymous live-action film franchise, has received mixed critical reviews.

However, audiences seemed to have ignored what the reviewers had to say and showered Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with a lot of love, aiding in its success. Though the collection of $170 million is outstanding, the sci-fi actioner still needs to keep the money mill running. That’s because its production budget is reportedly an astonishing $195–200 million, so it needs at least 2-3 times that cost in order to be categorized as a profitable venture.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has done exceptionally well in the Chinese and Mexican markets

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hit the theaters on June 9, 2023, after being in development since 2019-20. Box office pundits had estimated it to score $50–60 million in the domestic sector (the United States and Canada) on its debut weekend.

The film, which was released in 3,673 theaters, instead grabbed roughly $60 million, capturing the numero uno spot at the box office. Internationally, Rise… premiered in 68 markets, Variety stated, with China emerging as the topmost contributor to its global moolah.

Box office pro narrated that the Asian country poured a good $40 million, making the Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback-starrer the second-highest Hollywood opener this year after Universal’s Fast X.

Armed with promising social scores (9.1 each on Douban and Maoyan), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts may finish its Chinese run with $85 million. The remaining four top contributors to the film's box office revenues are Mexico ($7.3 million), Indonesia ($5.3 million), Peru ($5.0 million), and South Korea ($4.4 million).

Variety noted that the initial ticket sales for the fresh launch were much better than the sixth part, that is, Bumblebee and the fifth installment, Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross said that the “jump” is “excellent.”

The movie consulting firm’s executive added:

“The jump above the previous film’s opening is excellent…Episodes six and seven are where action series either find new creative energy and extend their run (Mission: Impossible, Fast & Furious, Planet of the Apes) or start winding down (Terminator, Predator). Only James Bond lives forever.”

Right after Rise… was Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in second place on the home ground. The Sony-backed animated offering sprung $55.4 million this weekend from the 4,332 cinema halls it was running in. Ten days after its release, the Miles Morales-headlined movie boasts $226 million in domestic and $390 million in global earnings.

The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Boogeyman rounded up the top five domestic grossers.

Apart from Ramos and Fishback, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also featured the voices of Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, and Cristo Fernández, among others.

