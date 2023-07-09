When will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release digitally? Details explored 

The brand new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh installment in the popular Transformers franchise's live-action movie series. The movie had its world premiere on May 27, 2023, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, before making its theatrical debut on June 9, 2023, in the United States.

However, many Transformers fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie's digital release. Now, they will be able to bring the live-action movie home as it is all set to be digitally released on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, as declared by the Microsoft Store.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the sequel to 2018's hit Bumblebee and a prequel to 2007's Transformers. Steven Caple Jr. has acted as the director of the action-packed movie, which has grossed a total of $388 million all across the world against a budget of total $195 to $200 million.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has taken its prime inspiration from the Beast Wars: Transformers storyline

What to expect from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

The latest movie installment in the beloved franchise has been gleaned from the Transformers toy line by Hasbro and is deeply influenced by the plotline of Beast Wars. The long list of screenplay writers for the movie includes Darnell Metayer, Joby Harold, Josh Peters, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber.

The official synopsis for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, given by Paramount Pictures, reads as follows:

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the movie here:

The official trailer and description for the new movie provide the audience with intriguing glimpses and clues about what is to come their way in the movie. By the looks of it, it is evident that the action franchise has attempted to create something even more action-driven and fascinating.

The movie is set against the backdrop of an attack on the homeworld of the Maximals by Unicron, the planet-eating dark god. Unicorn and his troops are after the Transwarp Key, which has the power to open any portal through space and time, which will ultimately lead to a ruthless battle on planet Earth.

The cast list for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts explored

The cast members for the new Transformers movie include:

Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Luna Lauren Vélez as Breanna Diaz

Dean Scott Vazquez as Kris Diaz

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek

Michael Kelly as Agent Burke

Sarah Stiles as Jillian

Aidan Devine as Bishop

Leni Parker as Ms. Greene

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

Peter Dinklage as Scourge

Pete Davidson as Mirage

Michelle Yeoh as Airazor

John DiMaggio as Stratosphere

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird

Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack

Tongayi Chirisa as Cheetor

Colman Domingo as Unicron and several others

Don't forget to watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which will be released digitally on July 11, 2023.

