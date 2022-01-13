Is Ronnie Spector related to Phil Spector? Relationship explored as The Ronettes' lead singer dies aged 78

On January 12, The Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector passed away at the age of 78. As per her family’s statement, Ronnie died after a "brief" bout with cancer. However, the statement did not confirm the type of cancer or the time of diagnosis.

The statement, posted on the singer’s website, read:

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.”

Her family also urged fans to donate to local women’s shelters and the American Indian College Fund. They also confirmed that the service and celebration of her musical legacy would be announced at a later date.

Ronnie Spector is survived by husband Jonathan Greenfield, their two sons- Austin and Jason, as well as her other sons Donte, Gary, and Louis. She adopted them with her late ex-husband Phil Spector.

Ronnie Spector’s marriage to Phil

Ronnie was related to disgraced producer and murderer Phil Spector through virtue of marriage. Veronica “Ronnie” Spector (née Bennet) was involved in an affair with Phil when they met in 1963 after she was signed to his record label, Philles Records. As per reports, she was unaware of his marriage to Annette Merar.

Bennet and Spector married in 1968 and lived in Beverly Hills. A year later, the two adopted their first son Donté Phillip. In 1971, Phil Spector surprised her with their adopted twins Louis and Gary.

The abusive part of their marriage

Ronnie disclosed information about her abusive relationship with Phil Spector in her memoir, Be My Baby, named after The Ronettes’ famous 1963 hit song. She alleged that Phil prevented her escape from their Beverly Hills property as he put up barbed wire and took away her shoes. He reportedly also enforced guard dogs and required the famed singer to carry a life-sized figure of himself while going out without him.

In 1972, The Ronettes singer reportedly fled the premises with the help of her mother. Prior to her escape, Ronnie Spector was shown a gold coffin by Phil. He threatened to murder Ronnie and keep her in the coffin if she left him. The two divorced two years after her escape.

As per Vanity Fair, the late singer once said,

“I knew that if I didn’t leave, I was going to die there.”

Phil Spector was sentenced to prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003. Six years later, he was sentenced to 19 years to life in California. Spector died last year in January from COVID complications at the age of 81. The former music producer was also accused by his sons of se*ual abuse.

In 1982, Ronnie Spector married Jonathan Greenfield, and they resided in Connecticut with their sons Austin and Jason.

Edited by Siddharth Satish