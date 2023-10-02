Is Russell Batiste related to Jon Batiste? Relationship explored as renowned New Orleans drummer dies aged 57

The popular New Orleans drummer Russell Batiste died at the age of 57 on September 30, 2023. He was widely celebrated for his exceptional drumming skills, contributing significantly to the rich musical heritage of the city. The news of his death was announced by his brother Damon Batiste, via Facebook on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

In a heartfelt post, he remembered his brother and stated that he would be missed.

"It's a very sad day. I lost a brother, a friend, and a bandmate for life. We will share all details, but remember fame and fortune mean nothing without having the ones that mean the most to share in your success. At least I was by my brother's side... My brother will be missed by the world," he said.

The announcement did not specify the cause of Russell Batiste's passing. However, according to a report by the New Orleans Advocate, the talented drummer died after he had a heart attack on Saturday while he was at his residence in LaPlace.

He left an indelible mark on the local music scene, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on through his work and the memories he created with fellow musicians and fans.

Russell Batiste and musician John Batiste were cousins

Notably, Russell Batiste was the cousin of Grammy winner Jon Batiste, another highly acclaimed musician. In a memorable moment, the latter surprised fans with a show at the Maple Leaf just days before the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Russell Batiste joined him on stage for the first few songs, and Jon Batiste was clearly amused by his cousin's infectious enthusiasm.

Russell was a talented artist, who discovered his passion for playing the drums when he was just four years old. He grew up in a musical family and also learned to play the keyboard, saxophone, guitar, and bass.

At the age of seven, He began playing alongside his family in their band, sharing his musical talent with the world. After two years of college, he decided to follow his dreams and joined Charmaine Neville's band, setting the stage for his musical journey.

Later on, in 1989, he became a part of the Funky Meters, a revival of the funk band The Meters. When they performed without Art Neville, they went by the name Porter Batiste Stoltz, with George Porter Jr. on bass and Brian Stoltz on the guitar.

The artist also pursued a solo career, leading his own groups including Russell Batiste Jr. and The Orkestra from Da Hood. He released two albums under this name, showcasing his versatility.

In addition to his solo endeavors and band affiliations, Batiste also collaborated with organ player Joe Krown and guitarist Walter Wolfman Washington. Together, they released a live CD titled Live at the Maple Leaf in 2008. His musical journey was marked by collaborations with a wide range of musicians and bands, including Papa Grows Funk, Vida Blue, Harry Connick Jr., Champion Jack Dupree, Robbie Robertson, and Maceo Parker.

While fans mourn his loss, his musical legacy continues to resonate with them, touching the hearts of those who had the privilege of experiencing his remarkable talent and passion for music.