Is sargassum dangerous? Massive seaweed blobs in Florida leads to daily beach cleaning 

Spring break this year will possibly be threatened by seaweed this year. Sargassum, a version of the algae, is expected to take over beaches and potentially put vacationers in harm's way. Since officials were alerted about the same, they have been cleaning the coasts on a regular basis.

As per satellite observations, a seaweed belt which expands across a 5000-mile distance, is expected to make its way to beaches in the Caribbean Sea, Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and South Africa in the next few months. The long mass stretches all the way from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.

The belt contains a specific kind of seaweed known as sargassum. It is not something new. As of June 2022, over 24 million tons of sargassum found its way to the Atlantic, breaking records.

It has now found its way to Florida and beaches along the coast.

In hopes of managing the problem at hand, Fort Lauderdale has been collecting the seaweed on the beaches regularly. Mark Almy, a spokesperson, revealed that as of Saturday, crews collected 650 yards of the seaweed in the city. He added:

“It’s early. It could taper off, but we’re not expecting it to taper off with that expectation.”

Is the sargassum seaweed dangerous?

Sargassum mostly looks like a leafy brown seaweed. It often floats on the ocean water’s surface. It originated on a vast stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, known as the Sargasso Sea.

According to the Sargassum Information Hub, the algae “provides food and protection for fishes, mammals, marine birds, crabs and more.”

Under normal conditions, it can help the ecosystem thrive. However, when they grow too thick, dolphins and turtles cannot break through the water’s surface and they might choke. Plants at the bottom of the sea can also die without receiving sunlight.

Kasey Klimes @KaseyKlimes Beaches of Tulum in 2016 vs today.



As I understand it, Sargassum seaweed began showing up in small quantities during peak summer around 2011. It’s now piled up to a meter high in February.



Scientists believe it’s a consequence of rising sea temps and fertilizer runoff. Beaches of Tulum in 2016 vs today.As I understand it, Sargassum seaweed began showing up in small quantities during peak summer around 2011. It’s now piled up to a meter high in February.Scientists believe it’s a consequence of rising sea temps and fertilizer runoff. https://t.co/KPXdh4IrvF

Sargassum poses a risk to people as well. It releases ammonia and hydrogen sulfide gas which smells like rotten eggs. Breathing this can lead to respiratory, skin, and neurocognitive problems. One can also observe symptoms including irritation in the skin, breathing problems and nausea. In some concerning cases, high exposure to sargassum can also lead to death.

In 2018, there were 11,000 cases of suspected sargassum poisoning in Guadeloupe and Martinique. Patients complained about experiencing shortness of breath, vertigo, headaches and skin rashes.

There is no treatment for exposure to the toxic sargassum gas. Symptoms are often mild and subside over time. If symptoms worsen, it is advised to visit a medical practitioner. It is best to avoid exposure to the seaweed in general. People are advised not to walk on the beach, especially when there is a smell of rotten eggs in the air.

Dr. Jeff Rabinowitz (VotedBlueIn2022) 🇺🇦 @rxjef77 Photos show seaweed 'blob' washing ashore in Florida:

A giant "blob" of sargassum seaweed measuring 5,000 miles wide — twice the width of the continental US States — is headed for the Florida coast and already covering beaches with algae that will begin to smell as it decomposes Photos show seaweed 'blob' washing ashore in Florida:A giant "blob" of sargassum seaweed measuring 5,000 miles wide — twice the width of the continental US States — is headed for the Florida coast and already covering beaches with algae that will begin to smell as it decomposes https://t.co/MIWioNNdtZ

The sargassum bloom in Florida has affected the travel industry as well. Dr. Gustavo Jorge Gonie, an oceanographer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, advised travelers to do research on the sargassum present at one’s beach destination before vacationing. He also revealed:

“We’re trying to work on these early warning systems — high resolution in coastal areas, which takes higher-resolution satellite imagery to do a better job showing what’s actually coming into a beach within the next 24 or 48 hours.”

People continue to wait for updates on the possible rise of sargassum in Florida.

Poll : 0 votes