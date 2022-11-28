Is Tayler Holder okay? Netizens extend support as TikTok star shares health update following accident

Tayler Holder updated his followers after his recent dirt bike accident in Texas left him with a broken nose, shoulder, and ribs.

On November 23, the TikTok star shared a carousel post on his Instagram, @taylerholder, showing him in the hospital with facial injuries and wearing a neck brace. He captioned the post:

"Broke my nose, my face, my ribs, & my shoulder… how is y’all's thanksgiving going?"

Trigger warning: The following images show blood. Viewer discretion is advised.

Following this, he shared a series of videos on TikTok documenting his injuries before, after, and while at the hospital where he received surgery.

On November 25, a post uploaded on Taylor's TikTok, @itstaylerholder, featured him post-surgery, stating:

"What’s going on, guys, I just wanted to let you guys know that the surgery went pretty good I think. I’m still in a lot of pain and I’m a little loopy, but I love all you guys, and thank you for checking in on me."

"Broke everything and somehow still fine": Tayler Holder's followers wish for a speedy recovery

Taylor sustained severe injuries in a recent accident (Image via Instagram/ @jaylerholder)

Following his post-surgery update, on November 27, Holder shared another TikTok video, where he was seen in an arm brace and with a bandaged nose, doing an easy dance.

He also shared Instagram stories updating his fans about his recovery, explaining that he can't wash his face and needs to change his bandages every couple of days.

Across all social media platforms, netizens commented on Taylor's posts, wishing him a quick recovery after his accident. Many were happy to see him in "good spirits" after the surgery. Many of his peers also took to responding to his posts and shared their prayers, asking him to "be careful" as they "need him around."

Here's what internet users had to say to TikTok star Tayler Holder:

Eyitsrick @Eyitsricks



Sending lots of love and hugs your way.



You're in my thoughts.



🏻 @TaylerHolder Wishing you a speedy recovery.Sending lots of love and hugs your way.You're in my thoughts. @TaylerHolder Wishing you a speedy recovery.Sending lots of love and hugs your way.You're in my thoughts.❤️🙏🏻

Who is Tayler Holder?

Tayler Holder is a TikTok star who rose to fame at the age of 18 by uploading shirtless videos of himself lip-syncing. He is also known for uploading videos of himself and his friends "goofing around" in Los Angeles. Speaking about his content in an interview earlier this year with Forbes' Frederick Daso, he explained:

"Some people just follow me because I'm, quote-unquote, the hot guy. That's what they follow me for..."

The influencer boasts upwards of 20 million followers on TikTok, 6.4 million followers on Instagram, and 1.9 subscribers on YouTube, a platform he recently started focusing on to launch his music career around December 2021. In January, he shared a series of songs that he wrote and performed, including his biggest hit, Never Was You, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Tayler Holder has faced his fair share of controversies, including his feud with rapper DDG.

During the pandemic, the influencer was also criticized by his peers for selling non-medical grade masks. In January 2022, he was unfollowed by around 40 influencers after s*xual misconduct allegations, including his former girlfriend Charly Jordan, and influencers like Loren Grey and Bryce Hall.

