What happened to Tayler Holder? Influencer sustains broken nose, shoulder, and ribs during Texas visit

On November 23, 2022, TikTok star Tayler Holder was hospitalized for a broken nose, shoulder, and ribs during his time back in Texas. He shared Instagram stories sporting a crooked nose while in the hospital. Holder was wearing a neck brace and his face also showed significant swelling and bruising.

The TikTok star also posted some images on his feed showing him laying down on a hospital bed and captioned them with details of his injury. The caption said:

"Broke my nose, my face, my ribs, & my shoulder… how is y’all’s thanksgiving going?"

How did TikTok star Tayler Holder injure himself?

Taylor Holder sustained a broken nose, shoulder, and ribs following what looked like a dirt bike accident, though that is still left to speculation.

Two hours before posting an image of his broken nose, Holder was seen showing off some of his dirt bike skills. Videos of him revving and performing a few stunts along with Cody Ware and Skylr Beaird were shared on his IG story hours prior to sustaining the severe injuries.

Despite sharing multiple images and videos of his injuries, he did not confirm how he got them. However, the influencer maintained his sense of humor throughout the situation. From laughing on motorcycles, Holder was seen battered and bloody, trying to speak through his pain, saying:

“Well, that’s a wrap guys, I just broke my nose.”

The TikTok star was seemingly less messy in the next few videos, having reached the hospital and had the blood and dirt wiped off. He continued to update his 5.7 million followers, all the while asking if he still looked "hot." As such, Holder received several comments asking about his well-being.

He posted an additional story asking his followers if he "was still sexy" and added an IG poll sticker on it.

Holder has faced many controversies before

With more than 20 million followers on TikTok, Tayler Holder's rise to fame starting at 18 was meteoric. He was born in Alvarado, Texas, and most of his content features lip-sync videos and funny skits in collaboration with other fellow famous social media influencers.

His popularity led him to join the influencer collective Hype House in 2022. However, he decided to exit after five months, stating he had "outgrown" their style. In December 2021, he started his music career, and after launching a series of songs, the music video of his most famous song, Never Was You, received over 300k views on YouTube.

However, Tayler Holder was subject to scandal when Rapper DDG called him out after an altercation where the singer used a racial slur to insult the latter. He uploaded a clarification video of the incident in an attempt to explain his side of the story. More recently, several high-profile TikTokers unfollowed Holder from social media in February 2022 after allegations were meted out against him.

Moreover, his ex-girlfriend, Charly Jordan, and influencers such as Loren Grey and Bryce Hall were among those who unfollowed him on account of "s*xual misconduct allegations."

