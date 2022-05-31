“I would see him in the street”: Bryce Hall says he will ‘never’ fight Tayler Holder in the boxing ring or be friends with the TikTok star

TikTok influencer Bryce Hall has made his disdain for fellow TikToker and singer Tayler Holder very evident, fanning the flames of their animosity even further. In a recent interview with TMZ, the former had some very choice words about the singer, who has found himself entrenched in rumors of some "serious" allegations.

The controversy surrounding Tayler Holder has been brewing since February 2022, when a number of famous TikTok personalities including his ex-girlfriend DJ Charly Jordan, Loren Gray, Daisy Keech, and Bryce Hall himself unfollowed him. Although no concrete allegations have surfaced yet, his former friend circle made cryptic accusations of s*xual misconduct.

What did Bryce Hall say about Tayler Holder?

Bryce Hall was interviewed by a TMZ reporter when he was leaving Bradley Martyn's Zoo Culture Gym in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 31. The interviewer questioned Hall about the tension between Tayler Holder and him. Holder had allegedly claimed in another TMZ interview that he didn't know Hall, at which the latter scoffed.

On being asked if they were ever friends, Bryce Hall responded:

“No, we were just in training camp together and we collabed. We never really hung out. Without everything that's going on with him? I think he should worry about all the lawsuits that that are on his name right now instead of talking sh*t and contacting TMZ and like all these other news outlets to promote his sh*tty autotune music.”

Clearing up if he'd ever be friends with the controversial TikTok star, Hall said:

“No, I would never be friends with [him]. The sh*t that he's done? F*ck no. Have you seen what's going on with him?”

Despite Holder's claim that he has "nothing to hide" regarding the murky s*xual misconduct allegations against him, Bryce Hall's words reiterated which side of the story he believed. The TikToker seems adamant on maintaining his distance from the Human singer, not appearing keen on rekindling their former professional relationship.

The beef between the two is so intense that the TikToker stated that he wouldn't even grant Holder the dignity to square off with him and settle things in the boxing ring. Hall said:

“I would never give him that. I would never. No. I would see him in the street. I would never f**king give him that clout, that credibility, everything. Nothing...I would never fight him where he would get paid for it...He would never fight me in the street. He wasn't a wrestler. He would never do that.”

While the two are clearly not on good terms, Bryce Hall revealed that Holder refrained from confronting him about the situation face-to-face. He also revealed that he feels the latter "avoids [him] on purpose." For his part, Hall claimed, he wouldn't go around inciting fights with Holder if he ever came across the latter. He said:

"I'm a mature man. I will not go out of my way to start sh*t with somebody like Tayler Holder. But if he comes up to me and says some funky sh*t, trying to act hard like he always does, might get his jaw broken."

When the accusations first became public in February, Tayler Holder acknowledged them. However, he didn't make any attempts to dismiss them explicitly at the time, which was rather strange. In April, the social media influencer wrote an open letter to E! where he labelled the allegations as "fabricated rumors."

He admitted that the subsequent "cyberbullying" and "online harassment" stemming from his cancelation on social media took a serious toll on his mental health. According to him, the "false accusations" cost him dearly on a professional level. He expressed his frustration at the fact that he couldn't clear his name and "reclaim [his] reputation" since he was never confronted with anything concrete.

