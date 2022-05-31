Who is Bella Avila aka ‘onlyjayus’? TikTok star claims they were “repeatedly punched” at Metallica concert

TikTok star, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer Bella "onlyjayus" Avila accrued their massive TikTok following of 17.9 million followers through their light-hearted videos imparting random life tips, psychology, and scientific facts.

However, their most recent videos deviated from their usual content style to issue a public cry for help in identifying a man who had assaulted them during a Metallica concert. The concert was a segment of the Bottlerock Festival being held in Napa, California from May 27-29. Avila posted the video on Sunday, May 29, following a similar post on their Twitter on Saturday, May 28.

onlyjayus seeks followers' help in identifying their assaulter

onlyjayus @notjayus Anyone in the Napa area recognize this guy?



The mosh pit behind us pushed me into him. His response was to push me to the floor. When I got back up he grabbed me by the shirt & punched me in the face 4 times



I got this vid to show security but he ran before they could find him Anyone in the Napa area recognize this guy? The mosh pit behind us pushed me into him. His response was to push me to the floor. When I got back up he grabbed me by the shirt & punched me in the face 4 timesI got this vid to show security but he ran before they could find him https://t.co/nlV6EsXYjl

In the TikTok, which has garnered 2.9 million views and 580.2k likes since being posted, onlyjayus explained that the altercation took place in the VIP section when a moshpit broke out behind them, unbeknownst to them. The crowd surged forward, pushing them onto a man in front of them, who responded with uncalled for aggression.

Avila explained:

“This man’s response [after the accidental bump] was to push me to the ground, where I ended up hitting my head. When I stand back up, kind of like ‘What the f*ck?’, this man grabs me by my shirt and repeatedly punched me in the face...It took about four punches for the people around us to separate him from me.”

Both the TikTok video and the influencer's tweets showed a video from that night that showed the bruise that was starting to form over their eye, where the man had punched them. Standing at over 6'2, Avila tried to give the man the benefit of the doubt, informing him that he had just punched a woman, in case that made him feel any remorse. But the man only responded with, "I don't give a f*ck," and tried to punch them again.

onlyjayus @notjayus The adrenaline has worn off but my jaw is swollen and my neck hurts. This picture at the concert you can see just above my eye is swelling up too The adrenaline has worn off but my jaw is swollen and my neck hurts. This picture at the concert you can see just above my eye is swelling up too https://t.co/m9p56Vskhh

onlyjayus then recorded a video documenting the assaulter's appearance and their bruises as evidence to be submitted to security. The clean-shaven man was wearing a Velvet Antlers Technology cap and a camo jacket. The TikToker had also hoped to draw out his name in the video, but the man didn't rise to the bait and instead tried to snatch their phone from them.

Avila then left to report the aggressor to Bottlerock security, but when they returned, the man had either fled the scene or discarded his key identifiers — the hat and camo jacket — making him look like "every other f**king guy." They stated that they had already filed a police complaint and that Bottlerock security had pledged to locate him over the next two days of the festival.

onlyjayus TikTok followers successfully identified the assaulter

Within 48 hours of posting the first video, onlyjayus posted a follow-up stating that their assaulter had been identified thanks to the impressive sleuthing of their followers. They commended how they were able to unearth his identity despite his very scarce social media presence apart from a Facebook page with one picture that hadn't been used since 2015. They said:

“I am genuinely so impressed with you guys, but also at the same time, kinda terrified. In 24 hours, you guys were able to find him and send me his name, age, phone number, address, place of business, and his wife and son’s number.”

Everything matched, and the perpetrator even acknowledged to assaulting onlyjayus. As of the latest TikTok, Avila had submitted all the information to the cops and was waiting to hear back on them before pressing charges. The YouTuber responded to a comment asking what consequences awaited the man, speculating that it would probably only result in a probation since "assault is still just a misdemeanor."

