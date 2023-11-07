Is The Tailor based on a true story? Netflix's show & its origin explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Tailor.

A tale woven with secrets, complexities, and intriguing characters, Netflix’s newest thriller addition, The Tailor, offers an immersive experience. Created by Onur Güvenatam and directed by Cem Karci, The Tailor delves into the complexities of characters' lives, reflecting her deep understanding of psychological intricacies.

Based on a true narrative, it mixes parts of real-life situations with Gülseren Budaycolu's creative prowess, resulting in a series that connects with audiences both in Turkey and throughout the world. In this article, we discover the show's origins and the ingredients that make it a fascinating drama.

Is The Tailor a true story?

Yes, The Tailor is based on a true story. It draws inspiration from a novel titled Hayata Do, authored by Gülseren Budayıcıoğlu. Budayıcıoğlu is a celebrated Turkish novelist and television writer. She was once a psychiatrist, and her novels specialize in psychological thrillers that explore the impact of psychological pressure and haunting pasts.

Although the novel and Netflix series feature fictional characters, the narrative is grounded in real-life events. While the author has not revealed the actual events that inspired her novel and, subsequently, the series, Budayıcıoğlu crafted a poignant tale inspired by her extensive knowledge of psychology and personal encounters.

Plot details of The Tailor

The Tailor follows the life of Peyami, a talented tailor who returns to Istanbul with his mentally challenged father after his grandfather's death. Despite his professional success, Peyami grapples with a deep sense of shame related to his father's condition.

In the previous seasons, Peyami's life took a transformative turn when he learned of his grandfather's death, leading to an emotional reunion with his family. His father, Mustafa, has a mental disability, which resulted in Peyami being bullied in his childhood. After moving to Sülün, Istanbul, Peyami concealed his father's presence from everyone.

He unwittingly hired Esvet as a caretaker for Mustafa, unaware that she had escaped her abusive fiancé, Dimitri, who also happens to be Peyami’s childhood friend. The unfolding series reveals the secrets of Dimitri, Esvet, and Peyami, which threaten their livelihoods and set the stage for a complex narrative.

The core of The Tailor in season 3 revolves around the forbidden love affair between Esvet and Peyami, which intensifies behind Dimitri's back, leaving him in constant unease. Esvet, trapped in a toxic marriage, finds solace in Peyami's affection while Peyami grapples with his loyalty to Dimitri.

The season unfolds with Peyami focusing on his business and personal life after an emotional reunion with his mother, Kiraz. Esvet, appearing content in her relationship with Dimitri, conceals her clandestine affair with Peyami, casting a shadow over their lives.

As Dimitri becomes increasingly suspicious, he searches for proof, uncovering the web of lies woven by Esvet and Peyami. A shocking revelation occurs during an elaborate dinner planned by Dimitri at a remote warehouse location, turning it into a fiery showdown of emotions. Dimitri discloses his awareness of the affair between the two people he cares about the most.

In a chilling turn of events, Dimitri rigs the warehouse with explosives, seemingly dooming them all. However, Peyami becomes emotionally reminiscent of their shared past, prompting Dimitri to allow Esvet and Peyami to escape while he remains behind in the fiery explosion.

The season ends with a spine-tingling twist as a disfigured Dimitri emerges, bearing the scars of the warehouse explosion, setting up the events for season 4.

With its compelling plot, unpredictable turns, and superb ensemble cast, the show succeeds at building tension. Each of the well-developed individuals has a distinct plot that keeps the viewer interested while addressing issues like trauma, mental illness, and social stigma. The series has also received praise for its superb musical soundtrack, cinematography, and direction.

Viewers can watch all three seasons of The Tailor on Netflix.