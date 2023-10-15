Netflix to develop limited series on President John F. Kennedy

Netflix is getting ready to travel back in time with a new limited series focusing on the early years of former US President John F. Kennedy. It will center around an exciting investigation of the 35th President of the United States, drawing inspiration from the highly regarded book JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956, by Fredrik Logevall.

Eric Roth, a significantly acclaimed film writer (Known for films like Forest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and more), has been hired by Netflix to assume the role of the limited series lead in writing and executive producing. The series promises to be an engaging examination of the Kennedy legacy, even if the structure and casting information have not yet been finalized.

The cornerstone for this new series is the biography by Logevall, which was released in 2020 and is the first part of a two-volume biography of Kennedy. The series follows John F. Kennedy's life from infancy to his time as a junior United States Senator from Massachusetts.

JFK Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 By Fredrik Logevall is the first part of a two-volume biography of Kennedy and will inspire the upcoming series (Image via the Law/.com)

Eric Roth, a seasoned film writer, will lead in scripting and executive producing the Netflix Limited series. In recognition of his outstanding career, Roth won the 1995 Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the classic movie Forrest Gump. His efforts have led to six Academy Award nominations for films including Munich, A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper, and the recently released, critically acclaimed Dune.

Roth also helped write the script for Martin Scorsese's much-awaited film, Killers of the Flower Moon. His vast portfolio of work further includes movies like Ali, The Good Shepherd, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Along with Eric Roth, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment will serve as executive producers. More information is anticipated to be made public in the upcoming months as the search for a showrunner to oversee the project is underway.

Netflix's goal for this series, which will examine The enormous effect of the Kennedy family on American history, maybe modeled after The Crown. This well-known historical drama chronicles the British royal family's career.

It's unknown how the series will be structured and whether it will have a similar structure to The Crown, in which new actors play the main protagonists' parts as they age over the seasons. However, the Kennedy family's profound impact on American history provides the backdrop for a compelling drama that will captivate viewers.

Currently, Netflix has not formally remarked on the show's development. As one of America's most famous politicians, the series will likely throw new light on John F. Kennedy's early years and political ascent. Check back here for more updates on the series.