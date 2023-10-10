Is Totally Killer based on a True story? Inspiration behind the hit slasher, explored

Totally Killer is a slasher film that is available on Prime Video. It leaves viewers questioning what's real and what's not. With its time-travel twists and shocking ending, the gripping story has made it a hot topic for fans who love the horror genre. Moreover, this has made movie enthusiasts wonder if the film is based on a true story.

No, Totally Killer is not based on a true story. The movie's villain, the Sweet 16 Killer, is pure fiction and adds terror to the story. It represents the victims' age and nods to '80s icon Molly Ringwald, making the story even more complex. In the movie, a murderer known as the "Sweet 16 Killer" targets explicitly girls who are 16 years old, stabbing them precisely 16 times.

The movie's narrative centers on the protaginist, Jamie, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka. She time-travels back to 1987 with the mission to apprehend the killer before he can commit future crimes. This horror-comedy film skillfully weaves mythos around the serial killer, which becomes an integral part of the storyline.

Totally Killer: The inspiration behind the show

David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D’Angelo penned an original screenplay for Totally Killer. They created all fictional characters, including the Sweet 16 Killer. Director Nahnatchka Khan focused on the killer's mask, aiming to blend retro and modern vibes. The inspirations for the mask included Rob Lowe, Kiefer Sutherland, and Dolf Lundgren. In an interview conducted at Fantastic Fest, Khan said:

“Obviously, slasher movies, so much of it lives and dies by the mask, and so it's got to have the presence. It's got to feel terrifying. It's got to feel original.”

Furthermore, Khan wanted the killer to stand out in the crowded slasher genre. She worked with makeup artist Tony Gardner to craft a unique but terrifying look. They drew inspiration from '80s Hollywood heartthrobs and even decided the mask had to be blonde.

A brief synopsis of Totally Killer

Totally Killer is a 2023 American black comedy slasher film. It tells the story of Jamie Hughes, a teen who loses her mom, Pam, to the Sweet 16 Killer on Halloween. Jamie time-travels to 1987. She joins forces with her young mom to stop the killer and alter history. The film delves into revenge, time travel, and the impact of choices.

In 1987, the Sweet 16 Killer killed three teen girls. Fast forward to the present, the same killer murders Jamie's mom. Jamie travels back to 1987 using a time machine. She wants to stop the first murders and save her mom. Moreover, she learns her mom and her friends are the town bullies. Despite her efforts, the timeline changes, and different people die.

On Halloween night in 1987, Jamie and her team trap the Sweet 16 Killer. They unmask him as Doug, who seeks revenge for his dead girlfriend, Trish. A second killer appears. It's the future Chris who killed Pam for his podcast. Jamie defeats him and returns to a changed present where her mom lives.

All in all, the movie delivers a complex story blending horror, comedy, and time travel.

The movie is available for streaming on Prime Video. It's sparking discussions for its genre-mixing and intricate plot.