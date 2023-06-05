Is Tyler James Williams related to Orlando Jones? Net worth and all about the actor amid sexuality uproar 

American actor Tyler James Williams slammed people questioning his s*xuality and kick-started Pride month on a positive note. On June 4, the 30-year-old star took to his Instagram stories to share two slides addressing the speculations around his s*xuality and warned his followers about the dangers of questioning someone's orientation.

He began his Instagram story by stating that he usually does not address stuff like this, but feels like it "as a conversation is bigger than me." Adding that he is not gay, Williams said:

“I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous."

Screenshot of Williams' Instagram story addressing speculations around his s*xuality.

Explaining why he was speaking against speculating someone's s*xuality, he said:

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning."

He added that this speculation builds "an archetype many straight men have to live under" which isn't realistic and limits free expression.

No, Tyler James Williams and Orlando Jones are not related

Contrary to popular belief, Tyler James Williams and Orlando Jones are not related, something that the latter has clarified adamantly. In April 2016, the 55-year-old comedian took a test on the website CelebsLike.Me to figure out his match.

While he joked about his first match being with actor Jeff Goldblum, Jones was then suggested by some of his fans that he resembles the Let It Shine star. Users also started joking that the resemblance might even believe let some people to think that they are father-son.

Before anyone could take the joke seriously, Orlando Jones said (via Vibe):

Justin is currently under construction @foolsg0ld___ Can't believe Abbott Elementary really did the father and son Orlando Jones/Tyler James Williams joke lol Can't believe Abbott Elementary really did the father and son Orlando Jones/Tyler James Williams joke lol https://t.co/NyUevpVQ4f

“My friend? Yes. My colleague? Sure. NOT my son. And until someone can prove otherwise y’all need to STAHP!!”

However, the duo finally starred together in Abbott Elementary and surprised several fans.

Williams, whose net worth is $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, did not respond to this speculation.

Tyler James Williams refuses to send a "dangerous message" to those struggling with "real issues"

In the same Instagram story on June 4, Tyler James Williams wrote that he uses his social media platform “to push against those archetypes every chance that I get.”

Refusing to contribute to that message, he wrote:

Screenshot of Williams' Instagram story addressing speculations around his s*xuality.

“Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

He concluded the message by wishing everyone on Pride month and hoping that they "feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

In a March 2023 interview, Williams said that he was single and said that it was hard for him to date people given his popularity and others having "preconceived notions" about him.

Tyler James Williams, who began his acting career as a child starring in Saturday Night Live, Little Bill, and Sesame Street, last appeared in Abbott Elementary and History of the World: Part II.

Poll : 0 votes