Is Vicente Fernández still alive? Viral rumors debunked as concerned fans flood Twitter 

On August 8, the iconic Mexican actor and singer (retired) Vicente Fernández was hospitalized after suffering a critical fall at his ranch in Guadalajara, Mexico. Fernández (aka "El Ídolo de México", "Charro de Huentitán") was hospitalized soon after suffering a spinal cord injury and had surgery.

According to a report by USA Today on August 11, Vicente Fernández was still recovering from his injury and was temporarily on a ventilator.

Two weeks earlier, his family’s representative announced that doctors had to do a tracheostomy for a respiratory problem. The statement also mentioned that the singer received sustenance through a food pipe.

Viral rumors on Vicente Fernández’s death causes worry among fans

On September 10, rumors of 81-year-old Vicente Fernández caused the singer to trend on Twitter, which further boosted the reach of this fake news. Several fans then unknowingly shared their condolences on Twitter. However, some fans who verified the news took to the platform to inform others.

Rumors of Vicente’s family disconnecting him from the ventilator also made rounds on social media.

Later, the retired singer’s son shared a video on Instagram mentioning that Vicente Fernández was alive and currently being treated in Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara. The video also claimed that the star is in the ICU, however, he is stable. Vicente’s son also debunked the rumor about him suffering from COVID-19, as speculated by some Mexican media outlets.

His past history of medical issues

Just a month prior to this injury, Vicente Fernández was admitted to the hospital for an urinary tract infection. He was under medical care for two days.

In 2015, Vicente underwent surgery to remove three abdominal hernias. Two years prior to his hernia surgery, the retired actor and singer underwent medical treatment for losing his voice temporarily.

The Mexican icon also had to get a tumor removed from his liver, and in 2002, Vicente also battled prostate cancer.

As of now, Vicente Fernández has been in the hospital receiving medical care for over a month since his injury by fall.

