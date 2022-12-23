Is Walmart open on New Year’s Day 2023? Details explored

A trip to Walmart is undoubtedly on your list if January 1 is the day you intend to get everything in your life back on track after the holiday rush. However, will Walmart be open on January 1, 2023? Is this possible? The answer is yes, the stores will be open on New Year's Eve as well.

A look at Walmart's business hours on New Year's Day 2023

New Year's Day will be a business day for the store. However, hours will vary by region, so it would be a good idea to call your neighborhood Walmart or use the store locator on the website to ensure you.

When Good Housekeeping contacted the retailer last year to inquire about their January 1 hours, a spokesperson said:

"All Walmart stores will be open during normal business hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day."

Most store locations normally open daily from 6 am to 11 pm for New Year's Day 2023. On the majority of federal holidays, most locations are open as usual, but on Christmas Eve, stores close early at 6 pm.

While the stores are often closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, it's always wise to check with your local store to be certain. However, you can visit a Walmart location on December 31 to get everything you need because they are open during regular business hours on New Year's Eve 2022.

All about Walmart

In Rogers, Arkansas, Sam Walton inaugurated the first shop on July 2, 1962. The Walton family had 24 stores under ownership and annual revenues of $12.7 million. The business became Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in an official capacity. In 1980, the brand became the first corporation at that time to surpass $1 billion in annual sales. The brand served 276 locations and 21,000 employees.

The brand's Supercenter debuted in 1988 (Image via the store's official site)

The first Walmart Supercenter debuted in Washington, Missouri, in 1988. It combined general items with a full-service supermarket to offer the convenience of one-stop shopping. The establishment Walmart.com also opened up online shopping to Americans. In 2000, the company had 3,989 stores and clubs all over the world that employed more than 1.1 million associates.

With a good success rate, in 2018, Walmart Inc. replaced Wal-Mart Stores Inc. as the company's official name. Wage rate increased and the company raised maternity and parental leave benefits go to more than 1 million employees. Walmart International appointed Judith McKenna as president and chief executive.

The company did quite a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image via the store's official website)

The company also took a great initiative in 2020. In response to COVID-19, the store converted parking lots into testing facilities and sourced PPE supplies for front-line healthcare personnel. To help customers save more time and money, the company launched the Walmart+ membership programme. Later, the brand expanded its InHome Delivery to 30 million homes in the United States in 2022.

