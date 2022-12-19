TXT and j-hope are all set to perform at times square on New Year's Eve 

HYBE Entertainment is sending their two big artists, j-hope of BTS and the famous 4th generation boy band TXT, to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square.

While j-hope might be performing on the main stage in the middle of Times Square to celebrate the ball drop in New York, TXT's performance will be pre-recorded from Disneyland.

The BTS singer performed with his fellow members in 2017 and 2019, but this will be the first time for j-hope to perform solo. This will also be the first time that TXT will perform at the biggest New Year event.

TXT and BTS' j-hope reveal song line-up for Dick Clark's New Year's Eve in Times Square

On December 6, TXT took to Twitter to announce their special performances on the much-loved year-end show. They publicized their line-up performances being their major hit songs Good Boy Gone Bad and 0x1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You).

Ten days later, on December 16, j-hope announced his New Year's plans through BTS's official account about joining the line-up at the year-end event at Times Square.

In the tweet, j-hope mentioned that he will perform a medley of three songs, starting with a popular song from his debut solo album Jack in the Box, = (Equal Sign), then the fan-favorite collaboration, Chicken Noodle Soup, and ending with his version of the group's song Butter (Holiday Remix).

Earlier this year, both acts were in the United States in July and were part of a music festival called Lollapalooza, which took place in Chicago, where j-hope and his solo act made headlines through ARMY's support.

Fans from around the world came to see both the Korean acts lined up with other big names and making it big for themselves. Earlier this year, TXT attended American Music Awards and gained praise from international fans for their visuals and behavior.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will start on December 31 at 8 pm EST.

The year-end line-up is ready with enthusiastic artists like Halle Bailey, Billy Porter, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Jessie James Decker, Bailey Zimmerman, and many more. Accompanying Ryan Seacrest as his co-host for this hot show will be the famous Youtuber Liza Koshy.

More about BTS and their achievements

2017 was one of the biggest years for the septet - they performed at KCON Mexico, performed in Australia, became the first K-pop boy band ever to attend the Billboard Music Awards, and won the Top Social Artist Award in the said award show.

They also released numerous generational songs with collaborations with famous American artists, attended American live shows, and released their BT21 merch. And at the end of the year, the group performed in the United States for New Years' Rockin' Eve.

In 2019, BTS had their own different firsts, like attending and getting nominated for the Grammys and selling 60,000 seats for two consecutive shows at Wembley Stadium. They even gave us BTS World, a brand-new mobile game. Later, they added pop-up shops called House of BTS. The group was also nominated for three People's Choice Awards in 2019.

In the same year, BTS became the first group to win all the Daesangs at the Melon Music Awards. The group also won all four Daesangs at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, making them the artist with the most Daesang wins in Mnet Asian Music Awards history.

