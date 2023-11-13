Is Woman in Gold based on a true story? Netflix film's origins explored

The Woman in Gold is a masterpiece from 2015. The film is based on an amazing true story and pays tribute to it on the big screen. It's about Maria Altmann, an Austrian Jewish lady who managed to escape from the Nazis and find safety in the US. The movie chronicles her incredible story of resilience and fight for justice.

In 1999, Altmann decided to take legal action to get back artworks that the Nazis had stolen, including this famous painting called Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I by Gustav Klimt. The title of the movie captures Altmann's battle against the Austrian government, which lasted almost ten years.

With Ryan Reynolds in the role of a determined young lawyer, Maria (Helen Mirren) goes on a years-long mission to find Gustav Klimt's stolen masterpiece, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I. Directed by Simon Curtis, this intense drama tells a true story that blends the revival of the arts with the strength of the human soul.

Where is Klimt from Woman in Gold now?

Gustav Klimt's famous painting, the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, from the movie Woman in Gold, has finally found a new home after its crazy journey. This artwork was stolen by the Nazis in World War II, but it went through a lot and came out differently. In June 2006, a cosmetics tycoon named Ronald Lauder bought it for $135 million.

Now, this masterpiece hangs in the fancy Neue Galerie in Manhattan.

Is Maria Altmann still alive?

Maria Altmann, the brave lady played by Helen Mirren in Woman in Gold passed on February 7, 2011, at the age of 94 in Los Angeles, California, as per NPR.

A Jewish refugee from Austria, who later became an American, Altmann's legal fight against the Austrian government to get back Gustav Klimt's famous masterpiece, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I (The Woman in Gold), is the main focus of the film. The impact of Maria Altmann can be seen through Klimt's painting being displayed at the Neue Galerie in Manhattan, according to its official website.

What happened to Adele in Woman in Gold?

The famous painting by Gustav Klimt (Image via Christie's)

In the movie, viewers get to see the story of Adele Bloch-Bauer, the captivating subject of Gustav Klimt's famous painting, unfold touchingly. Antje Traue does a great job bringing Adele to life from the canvas through flashbacks. Sadly, in the movie, Adele dies from meningitis in 1925, when she's only 44 years old.

These flashbacks also highlight the impact of war, the brutality of the Nazis, and how Adele's contemporaries didn't care about her. It's all a way of giving context to her life. The painting was taken by the Nazis in 1938, following which they changed the name to Lady in Gold to erase its Jewish connection.

According to Art Lovers Travel, after years of being in Vienna, it was returned to Adele's niece, Maria Altmann, in 2006.

Woman in Gold is now streaming on Netflix!