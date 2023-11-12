Who owns the Woman in Gold painting now? Klimt artwork's status as of today, explored

Amidst the vibrant tapestry of Vienna's Golden Age lies a portrait of artistic brilliance, titled Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, aka Woman in Gold, which emerged from the studio of Gustav Klimt. However, the painting's trajectory was far from smooth. It became ensnared in the turbulent events of World War II, stolen by the Nazis and concealed from the world for decades.

This is where Maria Altmann, Adele's niece, entered the picture, embarking on a remarkable legal battle to reclaim her family's stolen heritage.

The Woman in Gold painting is in New York City's Museum Mile

In the heart of New York City's Museum Mile, nestled amidst the grand architectural landmarks, lies the Neue Galerie, a haven for art enthusiasts seeking the allure of Austrian and German art from the early 19th to the mid-20th centuries. Within its walls resides Gustav Klimt's iconic Woman in Gold.

Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I / The Woman in Gold (Image via Gustav-Klimt.com)

This portrait, completed between 1903 and 1907, stands as Klimt's artistic genius, capturing the essence of Adele Bloch-Bauer, a Viennese socialite and patron of the arts.

Adele, clad in a shimmering gold-leaf gown, appears regal and radiant against a backdrop of geometric patterns and stylized motifs, embodying the decadence and allure of Vienna's Belle Époque.

How much was the Woman in Gold painting sold for?

In 2006, this iconic painting shattered records and made headlines when it was sold for a staggering $135 million, becoming the most expensive painting ever sold at the time.

Ronald Lauder (Image via WSJ)

The sale, orchestrated by Christie's auction house, was a watershed moment in the art world, drawing global attention to the painting and its rough history. The buyer was Ronald Lauder, a renowned art collector and co-founder of the Neue Galerie in New York City, where the painting now resides.

Who was the woman in the Woman in Gold movie?

In the 2015 film, Helen Mirren portrays Maria Altmann, a remarkable woman whose life story became intertwined with a priceless masterpiece – Gustav Klimt's iconic painting of the same name as the movie.

Maria Altmann's journey began in Vienna, Austria, where she was born into a prominent Jewish family. Her world was shattered by the Nazi annexation of Austria in 1938, forcing her and her family to flee their beloved homeland.

Along with their lives, they left behind a trove of valuable artworks, including five Klimt portraits, one of which was the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.

A still from the movie Woman in Gold (Image via IMDb)

The Nazis, in their greed, seized the family's possessions, confiscating the Klimt paintings and hanging them prominently in Vienna's Belvedere Museum.

In the 1990s, Maria's determination to reclaim her heritage ignited a distinctive legal battle that would span years and continents. With the help of a tenacious young lawyer, Randol Schoenberg, played by Ryan Reynolds, Maria challenged the Austrian government's ownership of the Klimt paintings, asserting their rightful place in her family's hands.

A still from the movie Woman in Gold (Image via IMDb)

With a landmark decision in 2006, the Austrian Supreme Court ruled in favor of Maria, ordering the return of the five Klimt paintings. This victory marked a momentous chapter in the history of art restitution and the fight against Nazi-looted art.

The Woman in Gold is more than just a painting; it is a symbol of Maria Altmann's extraordinary life, her resolute spirit, and her pursuit of justice. Her story reminds us that even in the face of unimaginable loss, hope and determination can prevail.