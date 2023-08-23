5 iconic Helen Mirren movies to watch before Golda

When it comes to iconic cinema, it would be difficult to pull together a list without including any Helen Mirren movies. One of the most accomplished actors in the industry, Mirren has appeared in plenty of intriguing films over the years that have been heralded as classics by movie lovers and critics.

The talented actor has a knack for choosing memorable roles that leave an impact on the viewer, and the same is expected to be the case with her upcoming film, Golda.

The movie is based on the story of Golda Meir, the Prime Minister of Israel. It includes accounts of the struggles and challenges that she had to face during the Yom Kippur War. Scheduled for release on September 1, 2023, the intense and compelling trailer has left fans in awe of how uncannily Mirren has transformed into the lead character.

Given that she has plenty of experience playing complex characters in the past, fans are certain that she will be able to do justice to the role.

The Queen, Gosford Park, and three other Helen Mirren movies that are a cut above the rest

1) The Madness of King George (1994)

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this Helen Mirren movie has been adapated from the 1991 play, titled The Madness of George III. It gives a peek into the deteriorating mental health of the King (Nigel Hawthorne), and also captures the gradual falling out with his eldest son, the Prince of Wales (Rupert Everett).

Mirren appears in the role of Queen Charlotte. The epitome of class and civility, she tries her best to keep up appearances and pretend like everything is alright, but her expressive eyes make it clear that it is hard for her to see the King suffer. Hilarious and entertaining, the biggest draw of this Helen Mirren movie has to be the stunning performances by the talented cast.

2) Gosford Park (2001)

One of the biggest reasons to watch this Helen Mirren movie would be for its star-studded cast that includes reputed actors such as Stephen Fry, Alan Bates, Maggie Smith, and Bob Balaban, among others.

Gosford Park focuses on a fancy dinner party, following which, there is a murder, and the viewer is taken through the investigation from the perspective of the guests and servants present. Mirren takes on the role of Mrs Wilson, the housekeeper.

Witty and entertaining, this Helen Mirren movie keeps the audience invested with its compelling narrative and memorable performances.

3) The Queen (2006)

This riveting Helen Mirren movie directed by Stephen Frears perfectly showcases the actor's acting prowess. The story focuses on the events that took place after the death of Princess Diana. When the royal family decided to treat it as a private matter, and not as an official royal death, it raised eyebrows and people began questioning Diana's official status.

Watching Mirren play the role of Queen Elizabeth II with grace and confidence makes it obvious that she was indeed perfect for the role. The actress is very believable as the Queen, and it is hard for the audience to look away.

4) Eye in the Sky (2015)

If you are a fan of intense thrillers, then this Helen Mirren movie is perfect for you. Directed by Gavin Hood, it focuses on a tough British colonel, Katherine Powell (Mirren). Her current mission involves eliminating the Al-Shabaab terrorists in Nairobi. However, she is faced with a tough decision when a young girl enters the kill zone.

Mirren does an excellent job showcasing how not everything is black and white when dealing with terrorism. She has a tough job to do, and that job has consequences. Another skilled actor who shines in this movie is Alan Rickman, who plays the role of Lieutenant General Frank Benson.

5) The Good Liar (2019)

There is little doubt that Mirren is an exceptional actor, and when she is paired with other equally talented actors on-screen, the end product is highly entertaining and engaging. This is exactly the experience that fans can hope to get from this Helen Mirren movie directed by Bill Condon.

The story focuses on a con man played by Ian McKellen, whose next target is a wealthy widow (Mirren), but he soon realizes that she is no easy prey. The way Mirren and McKellen challenge each other and play off one another's energy is just a treat to watch. Fans should not miss out on this Helen Mirren movie.

Cinephiles should add these Helen Mirren movies to their must-watch list because they offer the best mix of intrigue, drama, and entertainment.