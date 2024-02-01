Is Zuleyka Silver from The Young and the Restless married? Love life, ethnicity, age, and more explored

Zuleyka Silver is an actress and fashion model of Mexican-American descent. In September 2022, Zuleyka Silver made her television debut on The Young and the Restless as successful businesswoman Audra Charles, who comes to Genoa City with a secret agenda.

Being a beautiful and talented lady, Zuleyka's character is shown to be drawing the attention of several handsome leading men in the soap. Even in real life, she is quite a head-turner, however, despite her alleged relationship with Nate Peterson, there are no reports of her ever being married.

Is Zuleyka Silver married?

The answer is no. Zuleyka is not married but she recently shared pictures of her with Nate Peterson on her Instagram handle. The couple was seen holidaying in Switzerland which has the fans speculating about their relationship.

Taking the Glacier Express from Zermatt, a mountain resort at the base of the Matterhorn, to St. Moritz, Switzerland, and finishing off the trip with a few stops in Germany, they seemed to have had an amazing skiing vacation!

Some facts about Zuleyka Silver

Zuleyka Silver is a 33-year-old Mexican-American born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. When Silver's family relocated to San Diego, California, she was almost eight. While facing a language barrier in the beginning, later on, she became fluent in both English and Spanish.

The actress had training from Meisner and Adler and attended schools in New York City and Los Angeles. Her major was philosophy, and she minored in film, television, and digital media while earning her B.A. from UCLA Cum Laude.

In 2013, Silver participated in the Nuestra Belleza Latina reality show. The Univision series was a cross between American Idol and America's Next Top Model. She finished the series as the seventh runner-up.

The Strip, An NBC pilot, and 90210 were among Silver's early television performances. For several years, she portrayed Mrs. Guillermo in the comedic bits on Jimmy Kimmel Live and in Young Sheldon, Code Black, and The Mentalist. Also, Zuleyka has worked with CBS on Hawaii 5-0. Freeridge, an upcoming Netflix series, and 9-1-1 are among her other television credits.

Zuleyka Silver's big break in The Young and the Restless

During her conversation with Multicultural TV Talk host Juan Ayala from Media Village in July 2023, Zuleyka covered different topics, including how she obtained her Y&R role as Audra Charles and the significance of landing such a remarkable position on a program with such a lengthy run.

Beginning with how she started, she shared that she had experience in acting, having worked in commercials, and finally got the audition. Because of COVID, she sent her audio tape and after three weeks there was the screen test. After a week, she got to know of her selection.

She could hardly believe it was happening.

"It was just such a, such an exciting moment. I think as an actor, we work so hard, we send in all these tapes and, you know, most of the time you don’t hear back, right? I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I got this, I got this,’ and it makes it all worth it."

Silver also discussed the difficulty of shooting so much in a day, the search for Audra's humanity, and the enigma surrounding her. She expressed her desire to adapt to the fast-paced environment and provide her best effort every day to ensure her longevity.

You can watch The Young and the Restless streaming on Paramount Plus.