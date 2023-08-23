Where was Vacation Friends 2 shot? Filming locations of Hulu's comedy movies explored

Hulu’s hit comedy film, Vacation Friends, is all set to hit the screen again with its second part, Vacation Friends 2, on August 25, 2023. This R-rated adventure movie, which is directed by Clay Tarver and written by Tom Mullen and Tim Mullen, stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, and Steve Buscemi.

This sequel, Vacation Friends 2, is set a few months after the Vacation Friends 1 storyline in Oahu, Hawaii. The newly married couple, Marcus and Emily, invite their best friends, Ron and Kyla, along with their baby, for an extravagant vacation at a Caribbean resort.

Marcus, however, is primarily traveling for the purpose of meeting the resort's owner in order to secure the building contract bid for their Chicago hotel. Things take a turn when Kyla’s father, Reese, returns unannounced from prison to the resort. The perfect vacation turns into a disaster, which is the theme of this film.

The storyline of Vacation Friends 2 is described by Hulu as follows:

"The vacation friends reunite at a resort, but it soon turns into a wild adventure."

Vacation Friends 2 Filming Location: Oahu, Hawaii

The entire film is shot on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. The sequel, which was originally titled Honeymoon Friends, is gaining attention for its picturesque filming background in the Caribbean resort. Principal photography for the film began in September 2022 and wrapped up in November 2022.

Being the third-largest island in Hawaii, the directorial team has captured pivotal scenes in the home of Hawaii’s diverse population. There's a good probability that the filming unit set up their camp in the state capital, Honolulu city. The commercial and residential district of Ala Moana is expected to be featured in some scenes. Some scenes are believed to be shot in Kahuku, the northernmost part of Oahu island.

For action sequences and car chase scenes, the filming reportedly took place on Kapaa Quarry Road in November 2022, where the roads are lined with trees and natural elements. It is reported that Kapaa Quarry Road was sometimes closed for public use due to dangerous stunts performed by trained car stunt masters for the film, making it unsafe for citizens.

For the resort scenes, it appears that resorts such as Paradise Bay Resort, Tiki Moon Villas, The Royal Hawaiian, Waikiki, and Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort were chosen. In the exterior scenes, one can notice famous locations like the Ala Moana Center, the Bishop Museum, the Honolulu Museum of Art, the ʻIolani Palace, and the Kualoa Ranch.

Excitement of the Cast: It’s a Wrap

Actor Lil Rel Howery shared his excitement for filming in such a beautiful location on Instagram on November 21, 2022, saying:

“Another day another cliff jump. That’s a wrap on Vacation Friends 2 this one is on some next-level sequel ish. Can’t wait for y’all to see this one. Grateful for the funniest cast and the most amazing crew. #ThatsAWrap”

Hulu revealed the release date for Vacation Friends 2 on April 2, 2023, which is set for August 25. The trailer was released on August 10, 2023, creating a buzz among Vacation Friends movie lovers. Produced by 20th Century Studios, viewers can watch this action-packed drama on Hulu.